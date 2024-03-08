Key Account Manager - CHA/Ford

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

This role develops business and provides Key Account Management for one or more national or international OEMs in the PU. The KAM is responsible for taking ownership of developing new business and leading the successful development and implementation of account(s) strategy and offer development as defined by the relevant OEM strategy. In addition, the KAM is responsible for short and long-term profitable growth associated with the assigned accounts. This position requires business development, key account management including sales skills to secure profitable partnerships covering product development, first fill and aftermarket sales.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and execute strategic approach to assigned OEM's including objectives, fit with customer’s strategy and objectives, likelihood of success and financial results.

Develop, present and recommend individual short and long-term account strategies and plans in region.

Deliver annual plans by achieving targets set for each account and total portfolio.

Develop strategic relationships with assigned OEM’s/Key Accounts.

Secure tactical OEM/Key Account business opportunities as appropriate and in line with region strategy.

Where required, ensure appropriate linkage to Global Accounts team and other downstream businesses.

Develop strong links into aftermarket sales teams both internal and external.

Monitor and manage assigned OEM/Key Account activity and performance in region.

Monitor competitor activity in marketplace account and recommend actions required to growth or defend business.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of assigned accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Experience

Minimum of 10 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network. 3-4 years of previous trade marketing experience is strongly preferred. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. Working knowledge of lubricants business preferred.

Skills & Competencies

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Sector, Market & Competitor Understanding, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Value Proposition, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management, Term & Value Negotiations, Consulting & Selling Skills, Deal Closure

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

