This is a Grade H role in Vietnam. The Key Account Manager (Fleet Manager) will be accountable for delivering sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing key account fleet customers and acquiring prospecting customers. You will oversee proper planning, execution, monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives and ensure that the right level of resources is allocated to activities and accounts.



Lead and coordinate the development of the annual plan process in the area of responsibility. Ensure that all plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners, the internal marketing initiatives, the expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.

Input to and execute a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Embrace and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Minimum 5 years working experience in distributor sales and management.

Deep knowledge in commercial vehicle spare parts open market

Customer and channel management experience.

Shown cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Validated experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Prefered work based location in south of vietnam (Ho Chi Minh)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



