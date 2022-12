Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Key Account Manager leads the regional growth agenda for Castrol’s Industrial Lubricants business. The role will focus on identifying and closing large/multi-site opportunities (worth at least 50,000 gal/yr) within both new and existing customers. They are accountable for business development KPIs that support new customer acquisition. They will be responsible for the development and implementation of a compelling Commercial Offer Framework for use across all Regions and in line with Industrial Strategy, as well as become a center of regional expertise in prospecting and sales pipeline management, along with maintaining strong customer commercial relationships at appropriately connected regional and global trans-national accounts (TNA).

Key Accountabilities

Performance:

Develop and acquire material new business opportunities at both new and existing large accounts.

Deliver In-Year Sales KPIs – Total No Opps and Annual Volume within Prospect Pipeline, Number of Trials Generated, Total No and Total Volume of late stage opps and closing of at least one significant opportunity worth at least 50,000 gallons annually.

Business Development:

Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, partner relationship and tender/offer opportunities

Actively lead a solid prospect pipeline consisting of 3 Well Established Customers, 3 Newly Established Customers and 3 Brand New Customer Opps

Lead or participate in US Industrial KAM Network to ensure alignment across the regions while also staying connected to and aligned with global internal account networks through US TNA KAM.

Customer Relationships:

Build strong customer relationships with relevant stakeholders, ensure the contact map is properly managed, staying connected/engaged with ASMs leading at the plant level.

Essential Education:

University degree or equivalent, preferably in technical field or engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years industrial sales or relevant B2B sales.

Authority in CRM and other digital sales tools, along with proficiency in Microsoft office tools

Practical knowledge of metalworking products and industrial lubricants applications (preferred).

Experience in running global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Desirable criteria