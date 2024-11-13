Key Account Manager (Industrial) - Midwest

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the role

We are hiring for a Key Account Manager who will be leading the growth initiative for the Castrol Industrial Midwest Region. The role will focus on identifying and closing large/multi-site opportunities at both new and existing customers, in line with business development KPIs. Key Account Managers will also be responsible for maintaining strong customer & commercial relationships at target accounts, developing and implementing compelling commercial offers in line with the Industrial Strategy and becoming a center of regional expertise in prospecting and sales pipeline management.

This is a remote position with individual responsibility for sales in the Midwest territory. This territory sits in the Castrol Industrial Midwest Region and will report to the Castrol Industrial Regional Sales Manager - Midwest.

Also on the team are Area Sales Managers with individual responsibility for IN, IL, IA, NE, CO, WI, MN, SD & ND. Even though the position is remote with individual responsibility, the Midwest team is a collaborative team that works together to solves problems, lend support, translate standard methodologies and share customer contacts/leads for the benefit, growth and success of the team & wider business.

The ideal candidate for the Key Account Manager position will be able to pursue their individual pipeline efforts, while remaining connected and collaborating with the local Area Sales Managers.

Location: Greater Chicagoland Area and/or NW Indiana because of customer density.

Key Accountabilities

Performance:

Develop and acquire material new business opportunities at both new and existing large accounts.

Deliver In-Year Sales metrics… Total Number & Total Volume of opportunities. Number of Trials Generated. Total Number & Total Volume of late stage opportunities. Closure of at least one significant opportunity, a minimum of 50,000 gallons annually.



Business Development:

Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure a robust Sales Pipeline based on market insights including… customer news, competitor and market intelligence, collaborator relationship and tender/offer opportunities.

Actively develop and manage a Sales Pipeline with opportunities at New & Established Customers.

Develop and lead regular business reviews with Customers to expand Castrol share of wallet.

Lead/Participate in US Industrial Key Account Manager Network to ensure alignment across the regions while also staying aligned with Castrol Industrial’s Global & Trans-National account initiatives.

Relationship Management:

Establish and grow long term strategic relationships at all levels of Customer organizations, including operations personnel, subject matter experts, cross functional collaborators, and corporate leaders.

Build and maintain accurate customer contact maps.

Connect & collaborate with Area Sales Managers in the region and across the business.

Experience AND Qualifications

Required

Minimum of 5 years industrial B2B sales experience.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, preferably in a technical field or engineering.

Valid US Driver’s License in good standing.

Expert in prospecting with an ability to lead all aspects of pipeline creation, management & reporting.

Proficiency in digital & web-based tools. Examples include…Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Teams/PowerBI/SharePoint/etc.), SAP/Concur, Salesforce, Workday, LinkedIn, lead generation software, mobile applications, etc.

Strongly Preferred

Expertise in Metalworking Fluid or Industrial Lubricant products and/or applications.

Ability to work across organizational boundaries.

Ability in offer development and financializing deal metrics.

Ability to cultivate senior customer relationships organizations and handle collaborators.

Ability to think strategically and create opportunities for mutual benefit.

Company Provided Resources:

Vehicle

Phone

Laptop

Why join us?

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: $100- $143K base + Sales Incentive Plan *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks' paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees.

As part of bp's wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business-To-Business (B2B) Sales, Commercial Acumen, Consultative Selling, Co-Selling, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Lead Generation, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Prospecting, Sales, Sales Pipeline, Sales Pipeline Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management, Value Selling



