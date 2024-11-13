Key Account Manager (Industrial) - Midwest

Entity:Customers & Products
We are hiring for a Key Account Manager who will be leading the growth initiative for the Castrol Industrial Midwest Region. The role will focus on identifying and closing large/multi-site opportunities at both new and existing customers, in line with business development KPIs. Key Account Managers will also be responsible for maintaining strong customer & commercial relationships at target accounts, developing and implementing compelling commercial offers in line with the Industrial Strategy and becoming a center of regional expertise in prospecting and sales pipeline management.
This is a remote position with individual responsibility for sales in the Midwest territory. This territory sits in the Castrol Industrial Midwest Region and will report to the Castrol Industrial Regional Sales Manager - Midwest.
Also on the team are Area Sales Managers with individual responsibility for IN, IL, IA, NE, CO, WI, MN, SD & ND. Even though the position is remote with individual responsibility, the Midwest team is a collaborative team that works together to solves problems, lend support, translate standard methodologies and share customer contacts/leads for the benefit, growth and success of the team & wider business.
The ideal candidate for the Key Account Manager position will be able to pursue their individual pipeline efforts, while remaining connected and collaborating with the local Area Sales Managers.
Location: Greater Chicagoland Area and/or NW Indiana because of customer density.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: $100- $143K base + Sales Incentive Plan *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
