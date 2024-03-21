Key Account Manager - Industrial

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

In this role you will be responsible for maintaining and growing the business base (Volume, Revenue and Gross Margin) in assigned area of responsibility demonstrating safety leadership and according to the strategic objectives and behaviors defined by the country.



*It's preferred to submit a resume in Portuguese and English.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver the required growth targets as assigned according with the Industrial strategy.

Accountable for delivery of volume and gross margin for the assigned region / customers.

Prospect new customers / business development.

Management of assigned existing direct accounts and maintain key customer and distributor relationships.

Support to local distributors at value selling

Planning and forecasting of materials demands at assigned direct accounts; specifically around potential wins/losses that can significantly impact demand.

Manage within budget to control cost, while delivering sustainable business growth.

Effectively manage customer pricing to generate maximum sustainable profits.

Operate within the expected values and behaviours and aligns with BP’s Code of Conduct

Utilization of our digital tools, such as Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView to support overall business management.

Adopt and use the Castrol mindset where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.



Education:

Bachelor’s degree required, MBA or equivalent degree would be value added.



Experience:

3-5 years of experience in B2B Sales management or marketing roles

Knowledge and experience in Industrial manufacturing, applications and products.

Expertise in metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications.

Demonstrated track record of driving growth of a business, and bottom line delivery.

Demonstrated track record of developing and managing strategic relationships with key accounts.



Skills & Competencies

Products and Pipeline Management (Account Development)

Consulting and Selling Skills – Mastery

Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value

Distributor Management

Products and Services Knowledge



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



