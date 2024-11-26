Key Account Manager, Industrial

This role is not eligible for relocation

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This role is responsible for maintaining and growing the business base (Volume, Revenue and Gross Margin) in assigned area of responsibility demonstrating safety leadership and according to the strategic objectives and behaviors defined by the country.

This position will be home based in Queretaro, Guanajuato, or San Luis. This role may require 50% to 75% travel nationally.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver the required growth targets as assigned according with the Industrial strategy.

Accountable for delivery of volume and gross margin for the assigned region / customers.

Prospect new customers / business development.

Management of assigned existing direct accounts and maintain key customer and distributor relationships.

Support to local distributors at value selling

Planning and forecasting of materials demands at assigned direct accounts; specifically around potential wins/losses that can significantly impact demand.

Manage within budget to control cost, while delivering sustainable business growth.

Effectively manage customer pricing to generate maximum sustainable profits.

Operate within the expected values and behaviours and complies with BP’s Code of Conduct

Utilization of our digital tools, such as Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView to support overall business management.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree required, MBA or equivalent degree would be value added

3-5 years of experience in B2B Sales management or marketing roles

7-10 years of industry experience

Knowledge and experience in Industrial manufacturing, applications and products.

Proven experience in metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications.

Demonstrated track record of driving growth of a business, and bottom line delivery.

Demonstrated track record of developing and managing strategic relationships with key accounts.

English fluency in both writing and speaking

