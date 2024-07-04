Key Account Manager - OEM FWS

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



OEMs have strategic importance for our business in order to create distinct development opportunities. Therefore, the purpose of this role as OEM Sales Manager is developing and managing OEM strategy in the region, sharing the best operations with other related teams and providing benefit in favor of the company by developing B2B2C business model. OEM Relationships Sales Manager should ensure the highest level of development and profitability for our business by leading successful practice of regional OEM strategies.

This position needs Key Account Management, Relationship Management and commercial skills; strong communication skills with the customer (ability to say “No” when necessary and maintaining the relationship) and ability to defend market position.

This role will support the ideal first fill operations of all vehicle manufacturers in Turkey and be responsible for the development of the products to be used in first fills.

Besides, having an effective and right communication with sales teams, expanding the offers within our business profile, following and conveying global developments, working in coordination with our marketing department, submitting proposal packets related to our products and services, and having collective business relationship are among the duties of the position.

It is essential to act in compliance with HSSE, Ethics, Conduct and Behavior rules of the company.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

Developing annual and long-term Global OEM plans and strategies, and conveying them to Turkey,

Making annual and long-term OEM plans of Turkey, conveying them to Global and making contact,

Developing Global OEM plans and strategies with Strategic partners which are decided on and explained with Marketing Department,

Developing the plans relevant to the selected OEMs,

Choosing the most proper and profitable products in line with technical specifications; facilitating the sales of these products by informing OEMs,

In coordination with Marketing Department, supplying the Company’s brands and suggestions on vehicles, visual and printed notices of OEMs, operating manuals of the vehicles and in visible places of the distributors,

Giving annual Regional OEM plans to fulfill objectives in OEM-related activities,

Implementing SPU Global/regional/sub-regional plans developed for OEMs and concluding within the plan,

Developing Strategic relationships with the selected OEMs,

Making annual OEM plans and putting them across,

Evaluating and maintaining tactical OEM business opportunities in a right way,

Maintaining long-term business relationships with OEMs through win-win agreements; creating, proposing and putting across offers for this relationships,

Following OEM activities in Turkey,

Following competitor activities in Turkey,

Examining performance criteria of OEMs,

Examining cost and profit assessments of OEMs and distributors,

Monitoring compliance with the company standards (e.g. HSSEQ, D&I, Ethics).

Education & Experience:

Graduate degree in engineering, business or economy department

At least 5 years of experience as Key Account Manager (KAM) or a similar work experience in a similar field

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Fluency in English

Technical knowledge of sales and lubricants

Knowledge of basic law and law of contracts

Analytical thinking and financial knowledge

Negotiation skills

Skill of effective relationship management

Leadership skills

Ability to use packaged software



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



