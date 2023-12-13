Key Account Manager (PCO & MCO)

This role is not eligible for relocation

This is a Grade H role based in Vietnam, Hanoi :Responsible for managing local distributor partner/key accounts/PCO customers. Accountable for the development as well as the execution of the indirect sales strategy and responsible for delivering the financial performance targets and driving/monitoring performance to ensure sales growth of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels.Sustainable growth in the indirect channel is a key priority and the role leads the prospecting and portfolio acquisition of new customers in territory to deliver a targeted footprint of high-quality partners in line with business strategy.



About the opportunity

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan.

Review the channel sales organization to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management.

Ensures delivery of financial targets through managing regional deliverables and price interventions as defined by our competitive strategy (e.g. Winning market share and improve product mix)

Develops, agrees (both internally and externally) and implements a Joint Business Plan with the distributor/channel partner, taking in-year and longer-term views, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents including, sales performance, sales capability, customer offer deployment and HSSE and ethics and compliance, etc.

Influences, coaches, and motivates sales teams of distributor, targeting standardized execution of key account customers acquisition, customer offers and programmes. Makes available resources such as distributor academy, marketing collateral, digital tools and training to develop capability making distributor as self-sufficient as possible.

Develops insight from customers, market sectors, competitors to provide customer/ market intelligence to enable brand distinctiveness and feed offer pipeline

What we are looking for :

Minimum graduate or tertiary business qualification with equivalent experience

B2C/ Key Account sales management experience with a track record of delivery of sales targets and performance.

Strong people leadership experience

As least 10 years of experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers; develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers

Experience in handling with multiple meaningful stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Leverages resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans to meet and set challenging personal and team targets, schedules and deadlines through constructive prioritization and time management

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



