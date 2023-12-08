This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future

The Key Account Manager is responsible for improving all sales opportunities of Castrol brand lubricants and associated services for our Mining Lubricants Key Accounts. The role requires the incumbent to develop positive relationships with the key decision makers within the major key accounts as well as planning, implementing and driving the retail sales strategy in consultation with internal parties such as Marking and Supply Chain.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

About the Role:

- Be the single point of accountability for Mining Lubricant Key Account Customers.

- Meet and grow financial outcomes for the sales territory including volume, gross margin and turnover.

- Develop a winning growth strategy and plan to extract maximum value for and from our customers whilst providing offers and solutions including areas of technical service, low carbon and digital.

- Engage and collaborate with internal partners to ensure that their delivery objectives and resources are aligned with the strategy.

- Coordinate the Mining offer in response to customer tender invitations.

About You:

- Strong commercial competence and results driven.

- Experience in contract/account management.

- Strong internal/external stakeholder management.

- Prior experience in mining industry.

- High level of Lubricant Technical understanding.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



