As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.
Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They inform the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.
The Key Account Manager will build the sales and relationship management with a group of key account customers in Australia. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume and Gross Margin delivered.
This is the ideal opportunity to drive growth and performance within Castrol’s Aftermarket business!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
Why Join Us:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.