Key Account Manager

This role will lead to formulate and implement our 3-year (and longer) growth strategy in defined major chain store accounts

The position takes a key role in Castrol new retail organization to drive sustainable growth agenda, in the meantime, to build long term strategic partnership with those major chain stores.

Develop 3-year chain store strategy and define the growth roadmap to 2025 onwards with calculated risk management

Drives the execution of channel strategy through translation into long- and short-term operational sales plans, allocation of resources and oversight of business processes to drive sustainable long-term value creation

Monitor competitor activity in marketplace account and recommend actions required to grow or defend business.

Manage monthly sales forecast as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of assigned accounts and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support key account management

Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Work with cross-functional team to develop fit-for-purpose offer to meet chain store customer’s fast changing requirements. Lead the team to execute the offer to maximize the values.

Bachelor or equivalent experience is the minimum requirement, master might be a plus and not vital for relative major preference.

10+ years of sales experience with strategic account management

Ability to conduct complex negotiations with strategic partners

External relationship management with key decision makers (normally CEO of the company) and performance manage against agreed upon critical metrics

Strong financial management experience relative to the profitable execution of sales

Experience of leading team, and working with different business units, different functional team in a big organization

Solid understanding of distributor RTM

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



