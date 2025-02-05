Key Account Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Develop and implement business plan to maintain a sustainable growth (sell in/out and Margin).

Set up online and offline operation capability to help team grow business.

Maintain a good relationship with Key customers to ensure the business move efficiently.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategic Planning and Execution

Develop and implement comprehensive o2o (online platform and offline

workshop) strategies to drive business growth, enhance brand penetration, and achieve sales and profit targets.

workshop) strategies to drive business growth, enhance brand penetration, and achieve sales and profit targets. Continuously analyse market trends, competitor activities, and consumer

behaviour to identify new opportunities and threats, and adjust strategies

accordingly.

Business Operation and Delivery

Deliver the KPI target including sell in/out and margin etc.

Lead product mix, pricing strategies, promotions, and merchandising activities

to increase sales.

to increase sales. Identify key business driver cross account and channels. Track and analyse non-financial KPIs, such as online traffic, conversion rates, offline stores, productivities per store etc. to improve operation efficiency

Collaborate with related internal and external partners to build marketing

activities base on business needs.

Customer Relationship

Manage relationships with key accounts and partners, negotiate deals and

contracts, and explore new business opportunities and partnerships.

Data Analysis and Reporting

Generate regular reports and insights, providing actionable recommendations

based on data analysis to drive informed decision-making.

Supply Chain and Logistics Coordination

Collaborate with supply chain and logistics teams to improve order fulfilment rate, and forecast accuracy.

Budget and Financial Management

Better manage sales budget, ensuring cost-effective allocation of resources and control of expenses.

Supervise financial performance and work with the finance department to ensure accurate financial reporting and compliance.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience from an accredited university

Experience

8 years in sales or marketing, especially in managing e-commerce business. The experience in offline store coverage is a plus

Good understanding of industry trends and aftermarket value chain, particularly independent automotive workshop business operation, etc,

Good implementation capability and account management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the collaboration of various partners in delivery of effective marketing programs.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.