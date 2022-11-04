Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Key Account Manager Retail Africa

Key Account Manager Retail Africa

Key Account Manager Retail Africa

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142276BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Key Account Manager Retail Africa will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. He/she will ensure that the right level of resources (within Delegation of Authority) are allocated to activities and accounts.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process in the area of responsibility. Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.
  • Input to and execute a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.
  • Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.
  • Forecast monthly for Key Retail accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.
  • Accountable to monitor in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.
  • Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.
  • Execute detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.
  • Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.
  • Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.
  • Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights
  • Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Education and Experience Required:
Education
  • Bachelor’s Degree Marketing or Similar

Experience
  • Customer and channel management experience.
  • Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.
  • Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.
  • Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Grade HResponsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Apply Search all jobs at bp