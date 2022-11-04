The Key Account Manager Retail Africa will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. He/she will ensure that the right level of resources (within Delegation of Authority) are allocated to activities and accounts.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.