Key Account Manager- Retail South Africa

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

The Key Account Manager Retail Africa will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will be responsible for accurate planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. They will ensure that the right level of resources are allocated to activities and accounts

Key Accountabilities

Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process

Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards.

Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for the company.

Input to and complete a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior team member and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for Key Retail accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan.

Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume,

incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Implement detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE

Standards.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field of study

Customer and channel management experience. Validated cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



