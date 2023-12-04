Key Account Manager - Southeast

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

The Key Account Manager leads the regional growth agenda for Castrol’s Industrial Lubricants business. The role will focus on identifying and closing new business opportunities with both new customers and within existing customer accounts!

The role will be accountable for Volume and NSV at existing and new accounts, as well as business development KPIs that support new customer acquisition.

The Key Account Manager will be a center of regional expertise in prospecting and sales pipeline management, along with maintaining strong customer commercial relationships.

Key Responsibilities:

Performance:

Develop and acquire material new business opportunities at both new and existing large accounts.

Deliver In-Year Sales KPIs - Volume, NSV, Overdue, Prospect Pipeline, Trials Generated, Account Addition, Account Retention, % Premium Product

Business Development:

Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, customer relationship and tender/offer opportunities

Active manage the prospect pipeline to convert opportunities, lead interventions to eliminate roadblocks on closure.

Lead or participate in global internal account networks, working closely with Castrol colleagues globally as required.

Customer Relationship:

Build strong customer relationships with relevant collaborators, ensure the contact map is accurately managed.

Address day-to-day requests from customers including trouble shooting etc. as the single point interface across all the functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc.

Coordinate regular performance reviews internally/externally to supervise critical metrics and implement any vital interventions

Role Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent, preferably in technical field or engineering

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years industrial sales or relevant B2B sales.

Expert in CRM and other digital sales tools, along with proficiency in Microsoft office tools

Practical knowledge of metalworking products and industrial lubricants applications (preferred).

Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Capabilities:

New Customer prospecting and ability to demonstrate “hunter” attitude.

Ability to develop and work with informal networks and across organizational boundaries.

Expertise in value selling and cross selling methodologies to expand customer value.

Demonstrated ability in offer development and financializing deal metrics.

Ability cultivate senior customer relationships organizations and handle collaborators.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit.

Location: This is a remote-based position that will need to be based anywhere in the Southeast region: (SC/NC/VA/TN/FL/MS/AL/LA)

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.