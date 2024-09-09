Key Account Manager bp Castrol - CVO (Commercial Vehicle Oil)

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



To achieve/exceed the Volume, GM, and overdue targets for CVO sector, this includes the implementation of strategy and integrated offer within the channel.

Actively participate in country strategy development by supporting, developing, implementing, and accelerating strategic partnership/business development to collect growth opportunity both in-year and long-term

Implement the development and implementation of propspecting and pipelines process (SFO)

Lead the development of distributor business plan and recruit new distributor to win growing sectors in alignment with growth strategy

Lead the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to establish new business opportunity, as well as lead key relationship externally with existing/new partners & customers.

Ensure the effective implementation of sales fundamental and marketing program, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand/category introduction

Actively participate and support integrated S&OP process that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning on new business.

To ensure full compliance to all HSSE & Ethics standard

REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCY :

Skills: Adaptive & Agile leadership, Digital innovation, Leading transformation

Competencies: Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skilful Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding – Skilful Customer Managerment – Skilful Contract management & negotiation value – Skillful Key Account Management – Mastery Distributor Management – Skilful Offer and Product Knowledge – Mastery



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



