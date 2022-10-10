Key Account Manager, bp pulse China

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose



The purpose of the key account manager is to drive fleet sales via bp fleet offers and key account approach in South China regions.

Critical to this will be working with the site manager to enable fleet key account management and fleet offer deployment.



Key Accountabilities



• Resource: systematic conduct research on potential fleet account sales territory and bp accessibility to the market

• Strategy: develop regional fleet sales strategy including pricing mechanism, rebate / incentive to motivate more sales / utilization to achieve profitable growth

• Analysis: conduct analysis on regional competition movement and proposal tactic

• Develop: lead in establishing contact and relationship actively with potential fleet account sales possibility

• Manage: own and manage contractual relationship with key accounts. Acting as focal point for problem resolution and monitors customer claims

• Sales: define, execute, and monitor key account sales performance to drive kWh sales and kWh utilization, working closely with internal stakeholders to support utilization growth. Negotiate with key account customers on annual sales agreement and make sure the customers can hit the sales target

• Offer: Identify key account needs, coordinates the use of internal or external resources to ensure fleet offer development & deployment in order to provide value added services to accounts.

• Financial: be responsible for the financial performance of each



Job Holder Requirements



Education

· University degree in business management or related discipline.

Experience

• 3-5 years related working experience, familiar with EV industry

• Excellent negotiation skills and good at impersonal communication

• Proactive and positive working attitude under pressure

Skills & Competencies

• Similar experience in EV industry

• Communication skills and negotiation skills

• Innovation ability

• Time and resource management

• Excellent data analysis and mathematical logic capabilities

• High sense of responsibility and pressure to complete tasks

• One team spirit

• Have good professional and ethical ethics, and strong HSSE awareness