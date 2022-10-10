Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Key Account Manager, bp pulse China

Key Account Manager, bp pulse China

Key Account Manager, bp pulse China

  • Location China - Central - Beijing
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141651BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

The purpose of the key account manager is to drive fleet sales via bp fleet offers and key account approach in North China regions.
Critical to this will be working with the site manager to enable fleet key account management and fleet offer deployment.

Key Accountabilities

Resource: systematic conduct research on potential fleet account sales territory and bp accessibility to the market
Strategy: develop regional fleet sales strategy including pricing mechanism, rebate / incentive to motivate more sales / utilization to achieve profitable growth
Analysis: conduct analysis on regional competition movement and proposal tactic
Develop: lead in establishing contact and relationship actively with potential fleet account sales possibility
Manage: own and manage contractual relationship with key accounts. Acting as focal point for problem resolution and monitors customer claims
Sales: define, execute, and monitor key account sales performance to drive kWh sales and kWh utilization, working closely with internal stakeholders to support utilization growth. Negotiate with key account customers on annual sales agreement and make sure the customers can hit the sales target
Offer: Identify key account needs, coordinates the use of internal or external resources to ensure fleet offer development & deployment in order to provide value added services to accounts.
Financial: be responsible for the financial performance of each

Job Holder Requirements

Education
· University degree in business management or related discipline.
Experience
3-5 years related working experience, familiar with EV industry
Excellent negotiation skills and good at impersonal communication
Proactive and positive working attitude under pressure
Skills & Competencies
Similar experience in EV industry
Communication skills and negotiation skills
Innovation ability
Time and resource management
Excellent data analysis and mathematical logic capabilities
High sense of responsibility and pressure to complete tasks
One team spirit
Have good professional and ethical ethics, and strong HSSE awareness

Apply Search all jobs at bp