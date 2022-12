Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve medium / short term business objectives

The Key Account specialist is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turnover and Cash delivered.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of accounts to deliver volume, NTO & new customer acquisition objectives. Utilize CRM to document customer activities’

Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these milestones with high effectiveness by utilizing project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

Communicate with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)