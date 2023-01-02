Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Key Account Specialist based at Chennai with details mentioned below:



Role Synopsis: Key Account Manager role is accountable for Volume, NSV of the assigned key accounts as well as business developments by building and maintaining strong customer relationships including commercial and contractual arrangements.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the assigned key accounts (big customers) to deliver Volume and NSV

Handle daily operational requirements from customers including trouble shooting etc

Manage and build (extend) strong customer relationship mainly at operational levels among all functions in the assigned customers (contact map should be regularly updated)

Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, stakeholder relationship and tender/offer opportunities

Execute agreed activities by acting as the single point interface across all the functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc

Organize regular performance reviews internally/externally to track KPIs and implement any necessary interventions

Ensure all contractual agreements are met and that the contract is renewed/extended in line with bp requirements

Lead or participate in global internal or assigned account networks, working closely with Castrol colleagues globally

Sales KPIs - Volume, NSV, Overdue, Prospect Pipeline, Trials Generated, Account Addition, Account Retention, % Premium Product

Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts for at least 3- 5 years

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional.

Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and manage stakeholders effectively.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts

Extensive knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment.

Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.

University degree or equivalent• Partnership and Team working – Skillful• Wise Decisions – Skillful• Lubes Specific - Innovation – Skillful• Knowledge and understanding - Industry/Sector Understanding: Mastery• Knowledge and understanding - Customer Insights: Skillful• Sales & marketing planning - Strategy development: Skillful• Sales & marketing planning - Strategic thinking: Skillful