About Castrol India
Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.
We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.
Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.
We are currently looking for Key Account Specialist in Ludhiana. More details below:
Role Synopsis:
Key Account Manager role is accountable for Volume, NSV of the assigned key accounts as well as business developments by building and maintaining strong customer relationships including commercial and contractual arrangements.
Key Accountabilites:
Manage the assigned key accounts (big customers) to deliver Volume and NSV
Handle daily operational requirements from customers including trouble shooting etc
Manage and build (extend) strong customer relationship mainly at operational levels among all functions in the assigned customers (contact map should be regularly updated)
Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, stakeholder relationship and tender/offer opportunities
Execute agreed activities by acting as the single point interface across all the functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc
Organize regular performance reviews internally/externally to track KPIs and implement any necessary interventions
Ensure all contractual agreements are met and that the contract is renewed/extended in line with bp requirements
Lead or participate in global internal or assigned account networks, working closely with Castrol colleagues globally
Sales KPIs - Volume, NSV, Overdue, Prospect Pipeline, Trials Generated, Account Addition, Account Retention, % Premium Product
Experience and Qualifications
Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts
Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional.
Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and manage stakeholders effectively.
Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts
Extensive knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment.
Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.
Education : University degree or equivalent
Required Skill set:
Partnership and Team working – Skilful
Wise Decisions – Skilful
Lubes Specific - Innovation – Skilful
Knowledge and understanding - Industry/Sector Understanding: Mastery
Knowledge and understanding - Customer Insights: Skilful
Sales & marketing planning - Strategy development: Skilful
Sales & marketing planning - Strategic thinking: Skilful
Sales & marketing implementation - Measuring Sales & Marketing Success: Mastery Sales & marketing implementation – Negotiating skills: Skilful.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.