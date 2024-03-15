This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Key Account specialist is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turnover and Cash delivered.

This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve medium / short term business objectives

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build positive relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of accounts to deliver volume, NTO & new customer acquisition objectives. Apply CRM to document customer activities’

Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design landmark for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these landmarks with high efficiency by applying project management principles and engaging different partners

Connect with both external and internal partners on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to improve the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer improvement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies

Minimum Graduate in Engineering with business degree preferred

8 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

3 + years in managing relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Account strategy & business planning

Negotiating Value

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer

Customer relationship management

Consultative selling skills

Offer & Product knowledge

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.