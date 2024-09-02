This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India!

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets. We foster limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide. We are looking for Key Account Specialist for North region.

Let me tell you about the role

Key Account Manager role is accountable for Volume, NSV as well as business developments by building and maintaining strong customer relationships including commercial and contractual arrangements.

What you will deliver

Handle (big customers) to deliver Volume and NSV

Handle daily operational requirements from customers including trouble shooting etc

Lead and build (extend) strong customer relationship mainly at operational levels among all functions in the assigned customers (contact map should be regularly updated)

Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, customer relationship and tender/offer opportunities

Complete agreed activities by acting as the single point interface across all the functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc

Coordinate regular performance reviews internally/externally to supervise critical metrics and implement any vital interventions

Ensure all contractual agreements are met and that the contract is renewed/extended in line with bp requirements

Lead or participate in global internal or assigned account networks, working closely with Castrol colleagues globally

Sales KPIs - Volume, NSV, Overdue, Prospect Pipeline, Trials Generated, Account Addition, Account Retention, % Premium Product



What you will need to be successful ! (Experience and Qualifications)

Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional.

Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and manage customers optimally.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts

Knowledge & Experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment.

Intimate knowledge value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.

Education : University degree or equivalent experience

Required Skills:



• Partnership and Team working

• Wise Decisions

• Lubes Specific - Innovation

• Industry/Sector Understanding

• Customer Insights

• Strategy development:

• Strategic thinking:

• Measuring Sales & Marketing Success

• Negotiating skills

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.