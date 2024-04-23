Key Accounts Sales Lead WA

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We are looking for a Key Accounts Sale Lead responsible for co-ordinating sales and account management activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities.

What you can expect in the role:

Drive safe and reliable performance ensuring compliance with policies and procedures.

Credit, contract and safety. Manage compliance of the business with Legal and BP’s code of conduct ensuring all policies are met.

Develop deep understanding of customer needs and developing distinctive value propositions to large, strategic accounts and distributors.

Manage contact plan with customers, maintaining & growing relationships.

Increase sales through acquisition of new commercial contracts and implementing of marketing programs.

Meet and exceed KPI’s set for the business.

What we would like to see you bring:

Demonstrated experience in sales and marketing

Tertiary qualification in Business or Commerce related discipline

Experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large customers.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical account plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.