This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions – Knowledge Management Advisor is the first point of contact to gather and access knowledge within their local RDC and partner with global RDCs as needed. The Knowledge Management Advisor will also receive and execute knowledge deliverables from various stakeholders.

The purpose of this role is to work with the knowledge management coach to implement the global S&S knowledge management strategy. The knowledge management analyst will identify, create and promote knowledge materials that will help bp colleagues to resolve their people and culture queries. The role holder will also be responsible for maintenance of the bp people portal knowledge base.

Key Accountabilities:

Execute

Format, publish and archive knowledge materials in accordance with established writing guidelines.

Evaluate and update materials created by stakeholders as requested.

Utilize outlined process(es) and tool(s) to assess and action knowledge and content queries.

Build effective relationships with regional delivery centre colleagues and content owners.

Maintain

Contribute to and measure the accuracy, accessibility and relevance of knowledge-based materials.

Identify and update knowledge-based assets as a result of new system releases and/or process changes in partnership with the knowledge management coach.

Monitor people and culture knowledge performance and flag knowledge issues.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Promote

Share knowledge updates and data analytics with relevant stakeholders e.g., team leaders, people care advisors etc. to improve real time query resolution.

When necessary escalate technical issues or configuration change requests to the Activity Manager / Knowledge Coach.

Support continuous learning and development of knowledge management capability.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant technical/business field or equivalent experience

Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

Knowledge management qualification from recognised institution or equivalent experience is preferred

1 – 3 Experience in Knowledge Management environment or equivalent is preferred

Foundational knowledge of HR management systems, processes and ways of working

Technical Capability

Effective writing skills which include spelling, sentence structure and grammar.

Creation and maintenance of knowledge base/portal content.

Foundational knowledge of customer relationship management systems, portal and chatbot technologies.

Digital fluency – with experience spanning UX/graphic design, web editing, creation of wireframes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to inform business decisions.

Risk management – e.g., proactively takes steps to mitigate against data privacy risks.

Business Capability

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value.

Stakeholder management – ability to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, demonstrating consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.