Knowledge Management Project Lead

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. Effective knowledge management is crucial to the success of Applied Sciences. Through readily available trusted knowledge and lessons and the development of a learning culture, smarter and quicker decisions can be made. We have a vacancy for a KM Project Lead working as a member of the KM Team under the Safety & Laboratory Operational Excellence vertical of Applied Sciences.



This Knowledge Management (KM) Project Lead role will support the team with driving forward the knowledge management strategy for the whole of Applied Sciences (AS). The postholder is responsible for successful delivery of KM projects and promotion of KM standard process.

Promote and deliver against the KM strategy for Applied Sciences

Support transformational initiatives through delivery of projects for KM across Applied Sciences

Provide KM guidance, support and training to AS teams

Work with different verticals and groups within Applied Sciences to analyse business process and workflows in support of the KM strategy.

Liaise with users and system teams to ensure KM systems are updated and fit for purpose.

Support with management of document archival systems namely DocHub, Doc Archive & MS-Teams link to DocHub

Build and support a KM champion network across AS

Support with development and implementation of KM policies, procedures, systems and behaviours.

Degree or equivalent experience level qualification in Chemistry or other scientific field

Experience of working in a technology development organisation

Demonstrable experience working in a Knowledge Management or business improvement role

Demonstrable experience in programme management, behaviour-change management and delivery of digital initiatives

Experience of agile project management methodology

Experience using Azure Dev Ops

Good communication and facilitation skills

Able to cope with complexity to prioritise and progress

A demonstrable record of being able to work successfully in a multi-discipline team environment

Effective partner management

Willingness to learn a new area or tool

Experience and proven ability of working with multiple disciplines at multiple organisational levels

Uses impact and influencing skills effectively to gain support for ideas from others

Ability to work independently whilst also being a good team player

Be proactive and pragmatic

Must have good written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail is critical

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



