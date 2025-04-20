Knowledge Management Project Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work life balance tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical package and many others.

About Electrification & Castrol Technology: A team of over 500 technologists, scientists and engineers leading the development and deployment of differentiated products to underpin Castrol's business across ICE, Hybrid, EV, Industrial, Data Centres and Space applications. The team also supports bp pulse with the testing of next generation chargers to deliver their ultra-fast charging strategy. It hosts global Quality Assurance, Analytical, Product Stewardship, HSSE & facilities teams supporting the bp’s group R&D activities.

Effective knowledge management is crucial to the success of Applied Sciences and Technology. Through readily available trusted knowledge and lessons and the development of a learning culture, smarter and quicker decisions can be made.

You will be part of the Knowledge Management Team based in India.

Job Purpose:

This KM Project Lead role will support with driving forward the strategy and delivery of knowledge management for Applied Sciences and Technology (AST). The postholder is responsible for successful delivery of KM projects and promotion of KM best practice.

Accountabilities:

Promote and deliver against the KM strategy

Support transformational initiatives through delivery of projects for KM

Provide KM guidance, support and training to teams

Work with different verticals and groups within Applied Sciences and Technology to analyse business process and workflows in support of the KM strategy.

Liaise with users and system teams to ensure KM systems are updated and fit for purpose.

Support with management of document archival systems namely DocHub, DocArchive & MS-Teams link to DocHub

Build and support a KM champion network across AS

Support with development and implementation of KM policies, procedures, systems and behaviours.

Experience / Capabilities:

Degree level qualification in Chemistry or other scientific discipline

Technical

Experience of working in a technology development organisation

Proven experience working in a Knowledge Management or business improvement role

Proven experience in programme management, behaviour-change management and delivery of digital initiatives

Experience of agile project management methodology

Experience using Azure Dev Ops

Interpersonal

Good communication and facilitation skills

Able to cope with complexity to prioritise and progress

A proven record of being able to work successfully in a multi-discipline team environment

Effective stakeholder management

Willingness to learn a new area or tool

Experience and proven ability of working with multiple disciplines at multiple organisational levels

Uses impact and influencing skills effectively to gain support for ideas from others

Ability to work independently whilst also being a strong team player

Be proactive and pragmatic

Must have good written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail is critical

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.