Knowledge Management Senior Specialist

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



PC&C O&A is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from several geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions – Knowledge Management Advisor is the first point of contact to gather and access knowledge within their local RDC and partner with global RDCs as needed. The Knowledge Management Advisor will also receive and implement knowledge work from various stakeholders.

The purpose of this role is to work with the knowledge management coach to implement the global PC&C O&A knowledge management strategy. The person will identify, create and promote knowledge materials that will help bp colleagues to resolve their people and culture queries. The role holder will also be responsible for maintenance of the bp people portal knowledge base.

Implement Format, publish and archive knowledge materials in accordance with established writing guidelines. Evaluate and update materials created by stakeholders Use outlined processes and tools to handle knowledge and content queries. Build effective relationships with global capability hub colleagues and content owners. Demonstrate leadership by guiding and developing knowledge analysts and influencing key stakeholders, fostering an inclusive and collaborative work environment. Drive the execution of global knowledge strategies, ensuring seamless integration across GCHs. Identify gaps and opportunities for optimization and innovation in knowledge processes and systems.

Maintain Contribute to and measure the accuracy, accessibility and relevance of knowledge-based materials. Identify and update knowledge-based assets due to new system releases or process changes in partnership with the knowledge management coach Use analytics tools and user feedback to continually assess the effectiveness of the knowledge base. Propose and implement data-driven recommendations for improving knowledge accessibility, discoverability, and content relevance.

Promote Share knowledge updates and data analytics with relevant stakeholders e.g., team leaders, people care advisors etc. to improve real time query resolution. Bring up technical issues or configuration change requests to the relevant stakeholders when necessary. Support continuous learning and development of knowledge management capability. Take on the responsibility of being the main representative for projects involving knowledge, ensuring the entire process is seamless. Coach knowledge management specialist to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals.



Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant technical/business field or equivalent experience

Experience in HR or another shared services environment is preferred

Knowledge management qualification from recognised institution or equivalent experience is preferred

1 year of coaching others and 2-5 years in a shared services environment is preferred.

Technical Capability

Effective writing skills which include spelling, sentence structure and grammar.

Proficiency in developing, curating, and optimizing high-quality knowledge content. Expertise in structuring information for accessibility and user engagement across diverse platforms.

Foundational knowledge of customer relationship management systems, portal and chatbot technologies.

Digital fluency – with experience spanning UX/graphic design, web editing, creation of wireframes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to advise business decisions.

Risk management – e.g., proactively takes steps to mitigate against data privacy risks.

Business Capability

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will contribute.

Stakeholder management – ability to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, demonstrating consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria

Foundational knowledge of HR management systems, processes and ways of working

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Knowledge Management, Knowledge Management Strategy, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Resilience, Stakeholder Engagement, Understanding Emotions, User Experience Analysis, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.