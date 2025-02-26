Knowledge Management Solutions Lead

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Solution Lead (SL) is to own and drive a portion of the People & Culture (P&C) solution, encompassing both process and technology, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient service for our people. The SL will build strong partnerships across P&C – with the relevant centre(s) of expertise, integrators, services teams and within the solutions teams. The SL will apply their technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation.



What you will do:

Manage service enabling technology solutions (Knowledge management / Core Customer/ Core Service/ Document management) within Reward and Wellbeing Solutions team

Maintain health and operational integrity of solutions

Build positive relationships with vendors, Technology, PC&C, and O&A colleagues

Oversee a portfolio of global specific solutions for Knowledge Management

Ensure compliance with regulatory data privacy and digital security requirements

Manage a prioritised backlog of changes, focusing on maintenance and fixes

Research and resolve process and technical problems, recommend solutions

Collaborate with partners, especially the O&A teams, and Technology

Plan, cost, and implement continuous improvements to solutions

Develop and implement plans for design, requirements gathering, configuration, testing, and deployment of changes

Plan and implement substantial aspects of change projects, act as product owner

Facilitate design sessions, lead configuration, coordinate testing, and execute cutover

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate functional and technical impacts of decisions

Maintain all operational and technical documentation

Support bp as a thought-leader in relevant technology through external networking and tech landscape analysis



What you will need:

5+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and experience of relevant configuration and or process support

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Sound understanding of trends in service enabling technology solutions (Knowledge management / Core Customer/ Core Service/ Document management)

Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience



Skills:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Behavioural:

Independent judgement and team contribution

Experience towards great employee/user experiences

Technical:

Digital fluency for implementing high-quality digital products and solutions

Independent judgement and team contribution

Knowledge of HR information systems and experience in designing/configuring business processes

Translating business requirements into functional designs

Strong attention to detail

Strong security and confidentiality practices

Problem solving, troubleshooting, and analytical skills with continuous learning

People and business focus aligned with end user/business and bp strategy

Stakeholder management and ability to influence key business stakeholders

Evaluating and driving value-add solutions to improve business engagement

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills with a passion for customer service

Project management experience with Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition, documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

Accurate information collection to understand and assess client needs

Adept documentation abilities for business requirements, configuration documentation, test scripts, and meeting notes

Prioritizing workload and executing tasks independently with timely follow-up and resolution

Ability to work on multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision



Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



