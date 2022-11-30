Knowledge Management Specialist

Job summary

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions – Knowledge Management Advisor is the first point of contact to gather and access knowledge within their local RDC and partner with global RDCs as needed. The Knowledge Management Advisor will also receive and execute knowledge deliverables from various stakeholders.



The purpose of this role is to work with the knowledge management coach to implement the global S&S knowledge management strategy. The knowledge management analyst will identify, create and promote knowledge materials that will help bp colleagues to resolve their people and culture queries. The role holder will also be responsible for maintenance of the bp people portal knowledge base.

Key accountabilities

Execute Format, publish and archive knowledge materials in accordance with established writing guidelines. Evaluate and update materials created by stakeholders as requested. Utilize outlined process(es) and tool(s) to assess and action knowledge and content queries. Build effective relationships with regional delivery centre colleagues and content owners.

Maintain Contribute to and measure the accuracy, accessibility and relevance of knowledge-based materials. Identify and update knowledge-based assets as a result of new system releases and/or process changes in partnership with the knowledge management coach. Monitor people and culture knowledge performance and flag knowledge issues. Identify opportunities for continuous improvement.

Promote Share knowledge updates and data analytics with relevant stakeholders e.g., team leaders, people care advisors etc. to improve real time query resolution. When necessary escalate technical issues or configuration change requests to the Activity Manager / Knowledge Coach. Support continuous learning and development of knowledge management capability.



Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant technical/business field or equivalent experience

Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

Knowledge management qualification from recognised institution or equivalent experience is preferred

1 – 3 years of experience in Knowledge Management environment or equivalent is preferred.

Technical Capability

Effective writing skills which include spelling, sentence structure and grammar.

Creation and maintenance of knowledge base/portal content.

Foundational knowledge of customer relationship management systems, portal and chatbot technologies.

Digital fluency – with experience spanning UX/graphic design, web editing, creation of wireframes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to inform business decisions.

Risk management – e.g., proactively takes steps to mitigate against data privacy risks.

Business Capability

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value.

Stakeholder management – ability to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders, demonstrating consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Foundational knowledge of HR management systems, processes and ways of working

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.