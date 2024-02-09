Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Knowledge Management Team Leader

Knowledge Management Team Leader

Knowledge Management Team Leader

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading, GB: Sunbury - ICBT, United Kingdom - Hull
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075272
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering


Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group


Job Summary:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. We have a vacancy for a Knowledge Management Lead working as a member of the Global Operational Excellence Team.

This role leads the knowledge management (KM) agenda for the whole of Applied Sciences (AS), formulating and leading our overall strategy in this space. The postholder is responsible for the KM agenda across AS, ensuring standardisation of systems and implementation of best practices.


Job Description:

  • Single point of accountability for the development and implementation of KM policies, procedures, systems and behaviours 
  • Management of document archival systems 
  • Ensure maintenance of KM systems essential for the Applied Sciences team 
  • Provision of user training to staff on KM policies, procedures and tools 
  • Liaising with users and digital teams to ensure KM systems are updated and fit for purpose 
  • Development of a deep understanding of the state of the art in KM systems and the identification of standard processes and systems for use within Applied Sciences 
  • Lead KM system upgrade and capability improvement projects in conjunction with appropriate digital teams and within agreed yearly budget
  • Auditing of compliance with KM policies and expectations 

Essential Criteria & Qualifications 

  • Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry or other scientific field 

 Desirable experience

  • Ability to take a strategic view and link to tactical activities 
  • Experience of working with multiple fields at multiple organisational levels 
  • Able to offer constructive challenge and advice  
  • A consistent record of being able to work successfully in a multi-discipline team environment 
  • Uses impact and influencing skills effectively to gain support for ideas from others   
  • Interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to interpret and convey complex topics to diverse audiences 
  • Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong teammate 

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

