Knowledge Management Team Leader

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our Applied Sciences team will be key to making this a reality through the development of low carbon technologies and solutions. We have a vacancy for a Knowledge Management Lead working as a member of the Global Operational Excellence Team.This role leads the knowledge management (KM) agenda for the whole of Applied Sciences (AS), formulating and leading our overall strategy in this space. The postholder is responsible for the KM agenda across AS, ensuring standardisation of systems and implementation of best practices.



Single point of accountability for the development and implementation of KM policies, procedures, systems and behaviours

Management of document archival systems

Ensure maintenance of KM systems essential for the Applied Sciences team

Provision of user training to staff on KM policies, procedures and tools

Liaising with users and digital teams to ensure KM systems are updated and fit for purpose

Development of a deep understanding of the state of the art in KM systems and the identification of standard processes and systems for use within Applied Sciences

Lead KM system upgrade and capability improvement projects in conjunction with appropriate digital teams and within agreed yearly budget

Auditing of compliance with KM policies and expectations

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry or other scientific field

Ability to take a strategic view and link to tactical activities

Experience of working with multiple fields at multiple organisational levels

Able to offer constructive challenge and advice

A consistent record of being able to work successfully in a multi-discipline team environment

Uses impact and influencing skills effectively to gain support for ideas from others

Interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to interpret and convey complex topics to diverse audiences

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong teammate

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



