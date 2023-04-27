Site traffic information and cookies

Korea JV Commercial Manager

  • Location Korea, Republic of - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147110BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.

Commercial Manager for [BP-DWO] joint venture will be a seconded role from BP into the JV and will also include work to support bp’s own offshore wind work in Korea.
This team member will be a critical project team member and lead a finance team. This individual will lead commercial negotiations on behalf of its shareholders as well as oversee the finance function. The role will report to bp’s Asia Offshore Wind Senior Finance Manager.

This role provides an excellent opportunity to have a central role in developing major offshore wind assets for bp.

Accountabilities

  • Lead and participate in commercial negotiations related to the strategy such as off-take arrangements, land and grid agreements, supplier contracts, agreements with stakeholders and partner negotiations
  • Provide analysis in support of offtake strategy, developing scenarios for offtake prices, preparing for participation in bid rounds and PPA negotiations
  • Track development of Korean electricity market, power prices, project financing market, competitor analysis
  • Partnership analysis:, tracking strategies of gencos and developing genco’s relationships
  • Work closely with supply chain colleagues to develop contract terms with suppliers and understand financial commitment profile
  • Coordinate the updates of the business case and economic model (including price, production, opex, and capex assumptions); maintain updated assumptions register
  • Lead on the commercial elements of the JV set up (Tax, financing, budget process).
  • Lead development of financing options for the JV and understand Korean financing market; liaise with shareholder treasury teams; lead JV finance committee; develop shareholder proof of funding requirements
  • Establish and oversee processes for cost controls, performance management and budgeting
  • Support shareholders with their governance approvals for the JV
  • Establish process to provide shareholder reporting including preparation of board materials and recommendations for reserved matters
  • Manage a finance advisor and planning advisor in the team
  • Manage outsourced finance service providers
  • Maintain schedule and forecast of earnout payments to DWO

Education
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree;

Experience
  • 10+ years of relevant experience is required
  • Experience with Korean energy market
  • Deep commercial acumen demonstrated in prior roles and can translate commercial arrangements into financial models. Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions and can assess business and financial risks.
  • Strong influencing skills and ability to lead complex commercial negotiations
  • Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

