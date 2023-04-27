Korea JV Commercial Manager

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.
Commercial Manager for [BP-DWO] joint venture will be a seconded role from BP into the JV and will also include work to support bp’s own offshore wind work in Korea.
This team member will be a critical project team member and lead a finance team. This individual will lead commercial negotiations on behalf of its shareholders as well as oversee the finance function. The role will report to bp’s Asia Offshore Wind Senior Finance Manager.
This role provides an excellent opportunity to have a central role in developing major offshore wind assets for bp.
Accountabilities