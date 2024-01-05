Korea Marketing Advisor

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

This is a level H role in Korea.The Korea Marketing Manager will be responsible for1) all marketing activities and processes from planning to execution across all categories in Korea including Bikes, Cars, CV and Industrial. Aligning with global and regional space strategies and initiatives, this role will be responsible for development of the local marketing plan and product offerings, to liaise with sales and supply chain, and to implement it optimally and efficiently at country level.2)To improve our competitive position including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Korea. The Marketing Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for overall marketing performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends.3) To manage product lifecycle to meet Korean market needs, such as new product launch.The purpose of the role is :• To develop strategic planning and develop brand health based on consumer and customer insight.• To develop specific offers and strategy for both B2C, such as online and B2B such OEM franchised workshops, channels based on the agreed country strategy, to work closely with Sales and help them to deliver volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets and maximize business returns.• To track progress and efficient ASP spending and adapt plans under the guidance.• Marketing must exist on the premise of the ultimate success of the business, and to achieve this, it should navigate the business’s success by continuously providing and analysis of every business factor and strategic direction.• To achieve financial and non-financial goals, CIP, and MWB, Korea marketing should take the project’s key ownership.



Job Description:

About the opportunity

Accountable for the delivery of Volume, Turnover, Gross Margin and Market Share targets in Korea.

Contribute to improve brand health and communication for consumer as well as customers.

Contributes to the country strategy development for B2C and B2B channel as well as industrial space, in line with global strategies to meet volume, turnover and gross margin targets.

Develops the marketing strategy and plan in country across all brands to finalize activation plans especially for channel, including promotions and programs.

Assess potential and opportunities for developing or introducing new products, brands or packaging, estimating their effect on the markets for existing products/brands. Activities are to include assessing the removal of products in line with product rationalisation projects undertaken by the business.

Manage country performance and the yearly marketing spends (ASP).

Understand, embed within team and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role of Marketing Manager for both Auto and Industrial.

Work with agencies and country teams to develop/adapt global assets for country activation.

Participate in digital product management as assigned.

What we are looking for:

University degree or related discipline

Experience in B2B and B2C marketing activation

Experience in disciplined marketing campaign execution

Experience of working with agencies across multiple channels and countries

Experience in project and product management role

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential.

Experience in Digital marketing highly preferable.

Experience in Sales highly advantageous

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (proficiency in Korean language with business English skill needed as role is serving Korea market)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.