Kwinana Projects Unit Leader

About the role -
The Unit Leader is responsible for crafting and developing commercial value, project definition, integration, and execution planning vital to enable final investment decision (FID) for projects at the Kwinana Integrated Energy Hub (IEH). bp has 7 operated refineries, which are transitioning to IEHs through a series of New Energy and De-carbonization projects.
Post project FID, the Unit Leader is accountable for the safe and quality delivery of all project activity up to and including completions, handover, commissioning, and start-up, and then supporting 1st-year operations as needed to attain nameplate performance of all projects delivered.
The Unit Leader is a member of the Energy Hub Senior Leadership Team and ultimately is accountable to the Projects Refining & Biofuels VP.
Key Accountabilities -
Creation of groundbreaking safety culture, aspiring for zero incidents through meticulous application of standards and continuous improvement and learning to lead to extraordinary HSE performance
Focal Point for all P&O project activity at the IEH, both in Front end loading (FEL) and in Execution, namely:
Asset integration planning, leading the 5-year asset plan (capital execution)
Construction Execution for all programmatic activity sets (HSE, Quality, Construction to handover, Commissioning and start-ups, and operations support to nameplate attainment), i.e. Daedalus SAF projects will be delivered as a program
Overall Project Leader for all non-program projects, i.e. all discrete projects >$100m, whether bp or JV projects that are not delivered by a centralized program, i.e. Bio-Fuels or IEH H2 CCUS (Captures, Uses and stores carbon emission) projects that is standalone EPC
Project Single point accountability & rep for projects in FEL3 and Implement delivered as NOJVs or other forms
Member of the Refining & Biofuels leadership team supporting the OB VP
Supports & integrates with remote standardized program teams i.e. GH2, Daedalus E&P.
Accountable for project verification activities per agreed plan
Works closely with discipline managers and discipline leads
Essential Education -
Bachelor's degree in engineering or similar Technical qualification.
Essential Experience -
Candidates shall demonstrate experience in project management, some of which is in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, New Energy, or Utilities sectors, with a combination of greenfield and brownfield experience and at least one role as either Project Leader or Project Director for a project >$500m TIC fully in Execute.
Successful candidates will be able to demonstrate best-in-class delivery of safety leadership, culture, and performance and in attaining right-first-time Quality.
Desirable criteria -
Excellent leadership and integration skills
Consistent track record to work with external suppliers to deliver value effectively with key performing contractors and to internal customers by achieving exacting requirements in HSE and Quality
Strong capability in identifying and successfully leading sophisticated stakeholder relationships
Confirmed risk and performance management capability
APM or PMI accreditation
Additional Information -
Unit Leader assignments are expected to be a minimum of three years.
Unit leader is required to work at both the Projects office in Perth CBD and at the Kwinana Energy Hub site.
10-15% Business Travel maybe required.
What’s in it for you?
Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements
Career development and mentoring programs
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.