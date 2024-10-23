Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Background:

Global Business Services (GBS) and Planning & Performance Management (PPM) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across PPM’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in GBS called the GBS PPM Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

The GBS PPM Sustain Team will work in 2 key areas:

Technical and Process Support for PPM Products – The Team will work with PPM Product and Sustain Teams, providing technical and process support – directly or through guidance, as the situation requires – in response to inquiries, questions, or concerns from regional and central collaborators.

Continuous Improvement – The Team will work across multiple PPM products, putting it in a unique position to identify important lessons learned that can be applied both for individual products as well as across the product suite.

The Role – Global Business Services – L & O Sustain analyst:

The L & O Sustain Analyst will work as part of the wider GBS PPM Sustain Team to provide technical and process support to PPM Product Teams. This role requires attention to detail, creativity, proactivity, willingness to learn and collaborator management to identify the root cause of questions or concerns, solve the problem, or bring up appropriately and articulate the solution. Additionally, the sustain analyst will work with the Product Owner, Technology, and with other Analysts to ensure Product-specific questions and concerns are resolved in a timely manner. The successful candidate will therefore be expected to work with various business and technical collaborators and apply robust instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and request any required technical fixes from the Technology sustain team regarding the relevant PPM products.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Understand the bounds of GBS PPM Sustain Team’s duties relative to other collaborators (Technology and PPM), and work with the GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to resolve conflicts, as needed.

Work with the Product Owner (Potential to become domain expert) in the process and data flows, provide business and technical support (e.g. defect resolution, process training, etc.) to the users to further PPM’s Sustain delivery by performing the necessary support tasks, or, when required, properly calling out the matter based on the PPM Sustain and Product Support Models.

Perform all tasks with the wider team, within the required Service Level Agreements and pursuant to the defined support models. This would require particular focus (including out of hours support) and availability during the deadlines for month end and semi-annual QPF/GFO processes

Work with GBS PPM Product Sustain Manager to establish and oversee prioritization of Product support activity (e.g., defects, enhancements, tasks).

Work with PPM user community to understand concerns or questions in furtherance of providing business and technical support.

Assist GBS PPM Product Sustain team to resolve internal questions regarding PPM queries or concerns.

Resolve Product-specific GBS support-related questions from PPM Product Team personnel.

Find opportunities for both GBS and PPM process improvement based on experience and findings and raise them with the appropriate GBS and PPM personnel.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Experience in budgeting and forecasting including SAP BPC or equivalent experience

Strong analytical skills to be able identify the issue in the solution with data flows

Technical knowledge, including a general understanding of product management concepts, DevOps, and technical development life cycles stages and business implications therein.

Experience of working in diverse finance and technology teams (preferably in energy or technology sectors)

Good knowledge of Azure Databricks and SQL are valuable assets.

Demonstrable ability to collaborate with domain experts to drive continuous improvement.

Promotes an inclusive, open culture of collaboration and innovation

Capable of quickly learning and applying concepts, processes, and procedures

Comfortable working with various collaborators to understand and resolve matters.

Organized and thorough to manage their own tasks in the required timelines.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management



