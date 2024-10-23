Entity:Finance
Global Business Services (GBS) and Planning & Performance Management (PPM) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across PPM’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in GBS called the GBS PPM Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.
The GBS PPM Sustain Team will work in 2 key areas:
Technical and Process Support for PPM Products – The Team will work with PPM Product and Sustain Teams, providing technical and process support – directly or through guidance, as the situation requires – in response to inquiries, questions, or concerns from regional and central collaborators.
Continuous Improvement – The Team will work across multiple PPM products, putting it in a unique position to identify important lessons learned that can be applied both for individual products as well as across the product suite.
The L & O Sustain Analyst will work as part of the wider GBS PPM Sustain Team to provide technical and process support to PPM Product Teams. This role requires attention to detail, creativity, proactivity, willingness to learn and collaborator management to identify the root cause of questions or concerns, solve the problem, or bring up appropriately and articulate the solution. Additionally, the sustain analyst will work with the Product Owner, Technology, and with other Analysts to ensure Product-specific questions and concerns are resolved in a timely manner. The successful candidate will therefore be expected to work with various business and technical collaborators and apply robust instructional materials to answer questions, provide guidance and training, and request any required technical fixes from the Technology sustain team regarding the relevant PPM products.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
