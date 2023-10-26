LATAM Marketing Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives!Imagine it’s your job to make our customers an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping products and services that keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.



Job Description:

About the Role

The Marketing Manager for Latin America is the guardian of the Castrol brand and is responsible for the development and implementation of region strategy, innovative brand and channel offers, communication activities that will deliver brand health objectives and support brand and market share growth goals. The Marketing Manager will lead and develop the team responsible for execution of Marketing mix in the region.

Expected to be able to formulate sound strategies as well as to oversee and drive executional excellence in all initiatives.

Channel/ Country Marketing, Strategy and Innovation

Understand key business priorities, drivers and hypotheses, in order to deliver actionable insights and propose business and technology strategy recommendations.

The Latin America MKT Manager in the PU is the owner and initiator for breakthrough new service, new market spaces and new business/ partnership model in the areas of sustainability, service & maintenance, EV & ecosystem and adjacencies.

Deep understanding of major trends/ market needs/ customer & consumer insights/ competitive landscape to find opportunities, shape innovation initiatives/ priorities and input / influence key partners on choices

Delivery of innovation projects (full launch or Proof of Concept) through leading an agile squad as per agreed business objectives, milestones and budgets.

Work closely with wider PU team to adapt business priority and build business case and functional experts to devise program approach, key performance indicators risk plan and milestones, WOW for transition to the existing Business-As-Usual organization

Develop strategic road map for introduction and expansion.

Creative thinking ability to develop new products, advertising/consumer connections concepts/briefs and in-store display execution.

Drive Brand management and communications

Lead all Castrol brands in the Latin America market. Drive implementation of innovative brand offers and communications to deliver brand health and financial targets.

Develop brand marketing plans across lubricants spaces, adopting and adapting global brand strategies and programs.

Lead development of the consumer engagement strategy; activate social consumer communities via both online and offline channels.

Maintain brand integrity across all company marketing initiatives and communications and ensure that communication to and through customers are aligned with brand strategy and stay in sync with comms guidelines.

Accountable for the allocation of brand ASP budget in conjunction with the country Marketing Managers.

Measure and report on the success of marketing programs and campaigns.

Product Management

Identify useful insights such as those related to lubricants and automotive trends, competitor’s performance, and marketing trends and turn them into actionable plans.

Optimize product range to meet customer and business demands and improve profitability.

Provide inputs into global brand teams for new products and ensure all key results for stage gates are delivered for all global projects that are passed on to markets.

Build new product launch plans in market.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in marketing or related field (Masters preferred)

Minimum 8 years of experience in Marketing

Ability to balance multiple priorities and handle high volume of work

Proven experience managing and developing a team

Strong interpersonal skills; a collaborator and team-player. Great at multi-tasking and delegating, collaboration and teamwork

Proven track record to synthesize research and analytics into clear insights, and to deliver actionable recommendations;

Strong leadership and project management

Confident user of marketing analytical tools and experience with market data analysis, interpretation, and research

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.