LATAM P&C Services Manager - (US Support)

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Latin America (LATAM) Services Manager is responsible for leading the LATAM Service team, driving its performance, and seeking continuous improvement opportunities. The team is accountable for the delivery of local services including payroll, local delivery, benefits administration, and the management of vendors exclusive to the LATAM region. The role holder manages relationships across P&C including Partnering and other areas of O&A and supports global and local process implementation.

This Role reports to the Americas Service lead and is part of a community of Local Delivery specialists support the Americas. Works closely with the Operational Excellence Team for the respective Service Line and with the Global Solution Owner for Core Services and Payroll regarding project implementations, continuous improvement and technical issues management.

Role Accountabilities:

Full team management responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team including resource planning and implementation for supporting the annual P&C cycle and agenda.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets. Reviewing and setting appropriate performance targets as required in line with business priorities.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks/issues as needed.

Oversee the delivery of local services including payroll, local delivery, benefits administration and the management of vendors exclusive to the LATAM region

Handle issues in a timely manner and provide Root Cause (RCA).

Leading, planning and organizing individual project with impact to LATAM Services

Contribute to O&A business continuity plans as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Represent the LATAM Service team to internal and external customers in and outside of P&C.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within O&A and the business which at times may involve the need to influence others to achieve desired outcomes.

Support the O&A Leadership team with annual planning to gain agreement and implementation of plans consistently.

Skills:

Subject matter expertise in the delivery of P&C Services in the LATAM

Numeracy and analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of systems and technologies in use, able to quickly learn new systems

Good communication skills; experience in positioning messages appropriately with different audiences, with a close attention to grammar and spelling

Ability to prioritize, format, and produce correspondence and reports in a variety of formats

Good investigative and analytical skills to be able to prioritize work and meet deadlines

Cap Framework:

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Customer management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial skill

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Essential Education & Experience Requirements:

Formal education: bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

5 to 8 years’ experience in an HR Service Centre environment

Payroll knowledge, including hire to retire impacts

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will make valuable contributions to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and PC&C partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of PC&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability:

People management experience in a multinational environment.

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviors.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Cultural fluency - Demonstrates an ability to work / lead effectively across cultural boundaries.

Desirable Experience:

Proficient in English, Spanish, and Portuguese

Foundational knowledge of P&C systems such as Workday

Proficient in using MS Office applications

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.