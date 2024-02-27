LCE Category Analyst - H2 & CCUS - Services

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Sitting in the Low Carbon Energy (LCE) Procurement team this is a dynamic global category role responsible for delivering procurement solutions to support the delivery of a portfolio of Hydrogen and Integrated energy projects globally. The role reports directly to the Procurement and Supply Chain manager - H2 & CCUS. The role will be focused on developing category strategies, contracting strategies, advanced commercial models, strategic supplier relationship management and direct project support for critical equipment and technologies including but not limited to licensed Hydrogen technologies, CCUS, Vector technologies, Ammonia Storage, Reciprocating Compressors and EHV equipment. This is a meaningful role with evolving scope in response to business growth and priority. The team is at the forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges in pursuit of the energy transition, and positioning bp to competitively deliver on Operating commitments and our Net Zero ambition.

The role will support the Procurement and Supply Chain manager - H2 & CCUS in making sure business requirements are built into category strategies and business development and project teams are fully aware of the external supply market dynamics for example typical lead times, anticipated equipment costs, supplier M&A activity etc.

The role is dynamic, fast paced and challenging with a real focus on new and emerging supply chains and markets.

With the Net Zero ambitions that bp has, and our commitment to generating 50GW of renewable power by 2030, the LCE procurement team works across Green and Blue Hydrogen Projects, Wind and Solar.

Key Accountabilities:

The right candidate needs to build deep market expertise and be confident partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, as well as the new energy global markets, supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Drive the engagement of emergent market sector supply chains, developing and deepening our sector understanding of market dynamics, pressures, and vulnerabilities in the space of global markets for all sectors supporting H2 & CCUS.

Develop and implement, innovative and strategic contracting and partnership models including long term alliances with suppliers and potentially M&A or investment opportunities.

Ensure systematic control and conformance with bp’s procurement requirements.

Develop a solid understanding of global and local supply markets and identify innovative suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Work with partners to understand future demand portfolios, group strategy and technology developments to drive value and competitiveness in our supply chain.

Work closely with procurement project support teams to develop strategic supply base and leverage aggregate demand to deliver framework agreements or alliances.

Develop innovative and bold category strategies that address supply chain risks, sustainability aspirations and targets.

Work closely with business development teams to share market intelligence and acquire knowledge related to strategic plans and upcoming demand to feed into supplier development and strategy activity.

Work closely with projects teams to understand demand and requirements including JV and funding requirements.

Ensure continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

Role Requirements:

Existing understanding and experience of the renewables (Hydrogen, CCUS and Biofuels) markets is highly desirable.

Professional PSCM qualification (MCIPS, CPM, CPSM) or equivalent experience

A commercial approach and analytical skills

Experience with P2P systems, including operational procurement

Customer-focused, growing to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the business partners.

Strong influencing and networking skills are required to optimally work across the partner teams in developing competitive Category strategies.

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment.

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive renewable and resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions.

Experience of providing procurement support to hydrogen or LCE projects is desirable.

Ability to work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to travel when needed

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



