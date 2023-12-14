This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The Low Carbon Mobility (LCM) business supports our heavy-duty truck customers in their decarbonisation journey!The LCM Asset Delivery Lead – Project ZERFD is part of the LCM Execution team and reports into the LCM Project Manager.The postholder is responsible for the delivery of a network of six multi-energy refuelling sites ($150m). These sites range from Hydrogen only sites to multi-energy vector sites (eg EV, Biogas, Hydrogen, Diesel). They are responsible for the overall site development from Select to Execute, up to the point when the site is handed over to the operations team.\You will work closely with internal partners (eg. Engineering, procurement, construction, Pulse, H2 teams..) and external counterparts (eg. EPC, equipment suppliers, planning..) to deliver the assets in line with the safety, budget and schedule requirements.



Job Description:

What will this role be accountable for?

Ensures the safe delivery of a multi-energy hub network; actively role models safety leadership and promotes bp’s code of conduct and standards across project squad and external suppliers, incl Control of Work

The postholder takes the lead in the Select to Execution phase to deliver a network of high quality integrated multi-energy sites. You will work closely with engineering, procurement, construction and external contractors, leads the multi-discipline integration and alignment to define and deliver an optimised multi-energy site within the boundaries of the Financial Memorandum

Accountability for overall construction delivery, pre-start up readiness and handover of the asset to the M&C operation teams

Owns the overall asset risk register and risk management. Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans, while ensuring rigorous oversight. Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring rigorous oversight

Prepares detailed Project Execution and Management Plans, encompassing, scope, cost, and quality commitments

Coordinates all partners to ensure planning approval

Accountable for budget, cost and schedule management. Ensures rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts and ensures contractors are held to deliver in accordance with the contract

Works with procurement on supplier strategy and ensures the strategy is in the most effective way

Works with external suppliers to continuously reduce delivery risks and improve delivery quality

Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery

Accountable for conformance with bp’s Cat C Common Process for Project Delivery and associated Verification/Assurance activities

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in engineering preferably a Msc degree

Professionally accredited and recognised to an international standard by professional association/s (e.g. APM/PMI) - APM preferred

Essential Experience

Significant experience in Energy Projects with excellent project management skills

Lead projects/ portfolio manager of projects of an individual TIC of $10m and combined portfolio value up to $100m, preferable in the Hydrogen, Mobility, Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry

Must have prior Project Leadership experience, supervising contractors’ execution of engineering design, equipment and materials procurement, preferably in the Oil and Gas and/or Energy industries

Must have the proven ability to find opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo

Join a company culture that cherishes our diverse and united teams, takes pride in our achievements, values fun, and emphasises giving back to our environment, with opportunities to engage in social communities, continuous learning, and career development, along with life and health insurance packages and various other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

If you are excited to contribute to our transformative journey, apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.