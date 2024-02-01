LCM Hub Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

The LCM Hub (LCM) Engineer plays a pivotal role in advancing heavy-duty truck decarbonization efforts. As a key member of the LCM Hub Engineering team, they collaborate closely with the Mobility & Convenience Engineering & Technical Standard Community and the LCM Hub – Engineering Manager.Focusing on the realisation of Multi-Energy Hubs, with a strong emphasis on Hydrogen refuelling sites, the engineer integrates hydrogen into low carbon mobility sites alongside other energy sources. This includes defining H2 distribution requirements and serving as a central engineering resource throughout high-profile projects, ensuring alignment with safety standards.As a Hydrogen Mobility Centre of Expertise, the postholder assures site designs meet bp’s safety requirements and collaborates on defining codes and standards. Operating in an evolving technological landscape, the role involves engaging with internal partners and external customers, requiring innovation, adaptability, and efficiency to shape the future of the truck business.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Assurance that LCM Hubs meet all bps safety requirements, with particular focus on the novel nature of the new energy vectors. Demonstrate safety leadership.

Assure the basic engineering and design package for selected systems

Leads key equipment and design HAZOP/LOPA and safety review meetings; Organises and owns the HAZOP and bp safety pre- start-up and verification process.

Accountable for all engineering from Appraise to Execute, working closely with the M&C (Mobility & Convenience) Technical standards team, for multi-energy opportunities:

Support opportunity screening, selection of safe and competitive projects

Develop conceptual, basic design, project requirements, all engineering activities scoped out to resolve risks and cost for stage. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions and range of expected outcomes.

Develop Statement of Works for contractors, procurement support, requirements, guidance and clarity to contractors and business.

Develop decision support package containing all information to identify what the project covers, the risks and the costs.

Verify FEED and detailed Engineering drawings of the EPCM or equipment OEMs.

Completion of all necessary permit application requirements.

Submission and determination of the planning and coordinates all planning conditions.

Responsible for verifying Factory Acceptance Tests at selected equipment suppliers

Respond to any technical queries relating to system design.

Provide support during site commissioning, start up and handover.

Support the asset delivery/construction project manager with all handover documents and any construction related queries.

Support the defined operation & maintenance philosophy including where appropriate training of operations staff.

Ensures the detailed design, construction and installed equipment meets bp design and hsse standards.

Develop positive relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities. Access Domain Experts across bp and industry, as the need arises to advise decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Build capability for the future

Supports Multi-Energy Optimisation lead in continuous improvement of multi-energy hubs, improving unit economics of each archetype.

Education

B.Sc in Engineering, M.Sc preferred

Chartered/registered professional engineers

Essential Experience

Proven experience in engineering, preferably Systems Engineering

Shown experience working with Hydrogen and Process Safety

Significant diverse work experience in systems design, operation, testing, integration, reliability and deployment aspects from diverse industries

Preferably technical knowledge in compressor systems and process control

Creating and implementing hardware integration plans

Risk management analyses

Experience leading complex projects

Skills & Competencies

Capable in project management, performance management, sourcing/supplier management, project execution, HSSE, risk management and appraisal decision making

Strong integrator across engineering fields and project teams

Dynamic and flexible, resilient, and able to adapt and remain motivated when faced with ambiguity

Excellent organisational, planning, written and oral communication skills, and an ability to communicate effectively with decision-makers and non-specialists

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



