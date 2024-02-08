LCT Commercial Origination Analyst

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Low Carbon Commercial Origination Analyst will commercially support origination of compliance and voluntary carbon offsets and options for LCT. The role will be an integral part of the origination team, and will contribute directly to the P&L of this activity. This role manages across the entire scope of origination activity in LCT, both across managing the existing portfolio of long-term offtakes with real optionality, and in pursuit of new opportunities in line with the strategy and resource allocation. LCT is a distributed team working in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.



Support the sourcing, origination and delivery of commercial transactions, showing decision making, commercial insights and deal structuring

Grow in-depth knowledge of our various Carbon Offset offtake contracts to be able to advise optimal allocations

Ensure LCT project and risk management systems remain fit for purpose and efficient, providing trust in LCT primary projects to enable efficient management of the portfolio and providing enhanced value to the business

Provide project and risk management expertise for all current LCT primary projects to include operational changes, forecast adjustments and changes to delivery dates, providing updates to the business and ensuring systems accurately reflect the changes. This includes providing commercial insight with these changes and communicating the exposure and P&L impacts associated with them. This also includes building a proactive relationship with the Center of Excellence team with respect to managing the primary project portfolio

Support Originators in developing new projects including review of the regulations and rules as well as aid in creating commercial structures

Support the contracting and invoicing of offset projects third party assurance services

Manage a comprehensive origination support model to support our North American LCT origination activity - from prospecting to post-contract customer service

Support the Originators to create a pipeline of opportunities – across both compliance and voluntary – at different stages of development while ensuring delivery of priority deals; manage and maintain forward deal pipeline in Salesforce Customer Relationships Manager (CRM).

Act as Relationship Manager Delegate for a key Medium Risk Agent relationship (Finite Carbon) with complex ongoing operational requirements

Provide excellent support for our customers and take lead to resolve operational and administrative issues. Develop deep relationships with key functional teams (e.g. Legal, Credit, GBS) in service of this accountability.

Provide support to the commercial teams during the Assurance & Approval process to facilitate selection of the best growth opportunities for bp

Support linkage to functions (legal, compliance, Finance, Tax, Planning, commercial development) to address any deal issues and resolve obstacles

Provide and share market intelligence and information flows to the trading benches

Build processes to maximize the optimization value of the offset portfolio and manage contract optionality and also provide insight to origination team as what structures improve portfolio value

Ensure adherence with the Code of Conduct

Assure adherence to legal and regulatory environment in which the origination business operates

At least 2-5 years of relevant energy industry experience

Strong ability to interact and communicate across multiple interfaces and team members

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work with and interpret large data sets with acute attention to detail

Passion to identify process efficiencies and implement change

Great teammate with interpersonal, written and oral communication skills

Ability to build and maintain a network of contacts internally and externally to support role accountabilities

Advanced skills working with MS Excel

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



