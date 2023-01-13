LNG Asia Scheduler

Responsible for ensuring the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using sound analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.
The LNG business has grown significantly over recent years and the Singapore based LNG Operations team is handling the physical delivery for long-term SPA’s along with supporting the growing Trading activity within the EH region. This role is required to ensure safety, compliance and contractual obligations are fully adhered to while providing commercial optimisation and value committing to the LNG Trading and Origination business. With LNG being a crucial part of future growth strategy of BP this role will enable the business to grow its activity set, while leading BP’s risk and upholding its reputation with key long-term customers. Along with handling risks this role enables the value generated from new LNG deal activity while adding scheduling optimisation to the BP fleet and portfolio.
Key Accountabilities