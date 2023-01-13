LNG Asia Scheduler

Job summary

Responsible for ensuring the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using sound analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.

The LNG business has grown significantly over recent years and the Singapore based LNG Operations team is handling the physical delivery for long-term SPA’s along with supporting the growing Trading activity within the EH region. This role is required to ensure safety, compliance and contractual obligations are fully adhered to while providing commercial optimisation and value committing to the LNG Trading and Origination business. With LNG being a crucial part of future growth strategy of BP this role will enable the business to grow its activity set, while leading BP’s risk and upholding its reputation with key long-term customers. Along with handling risks this role enables the value generated from new LNG deal activity while adding scheduling optimisation to the BP fleet and portfolio.



Key Accountabilities

Manage physical deliveries to meet contractual commitments and commercially optimise to deliver additional portfolio value, through scheduling and counterparty negotiations.

Issue detailed and documented instructions to BP Voyage Operations, monitoring and driving vessel performance and handling voyages through to delivery.

Run the shipping optimisation tool (Malin) for analysing new scenarios for reducing shipping cost and evaluating new Trading and chartering opportunities

Review new Trading deal confirmations and contracts to ensure correct deal/contract implementation and risk mitigation

Manage contractual and counterparty relationships to enhance scheduling opportunities, negotiate Annual Delivery Programs and managing disputes Build an in-depth knowledge and capability of the BP and time charter fleet, including fuel consumption data and strategies, while ensuring all Marine standards and assurance aspects of LNG shipping are complied with in full.

Proven performance in a commercial trading business

Prior experience in an Operations/Scheduling role, knowledge of LNG Shipping is helpful

Strong numerical and analytical skills Excellent team working and interpersonal skills with an ability to develop internal and external relationships

Ability to prioritise and coordinate work Ability to work within a pressured working environment

