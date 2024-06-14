This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are looking for an LNG Asset Optimiser to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

The LNG market has been developing rapidly and now provides a mechanism for gas-on-gas competition between regional markets. BP has been leading this change through its strong LNG portfolio.

The LNG Book within GPTI (“Gas and Power Trading International”) is responsible for optimising BP’s advantaged portfolio of assets. These include equity and third-party LNG supply; long term re-gasification and liquefaction contracts in the US and Europe; customers in Asia, the Middle East, South America and other premium markets; and a fleet of BP operated and third party chartered ships.

The LNG book has grown to become a significant contributor to T&S (“Trading and Shipping”) and is also one of the four strategic growth pillars that T&S has selected for its future growth potential. The LNG Book trades regional arbitrages using linear and non-linear spreads on NBP, TTF, Henry Hub, JKM and Crude. This integration of paper trading activity within the core physical business of optimisation and risk management allows the book to leverage its overall trading performance. The Asset Optimisation team within the trading book is responsible for developing tools and analysis to add value to the trading book.

Key accountabilities

The role reports to the Manager LNG Atlantic Asset Optimisation and responsibilities include:

Develop sound knowledge of LNG pricing clauses, structures and optionality to model BP LNG supply and market contracts. Develop tools and dashboards that clearly set out the key elements of these contracts and how they can be optimised.

Proactively generate portfolio optimisation suggestions to maximise PnL delivery.

Generate deal economics, cargo pricing, exposure changes and identification of potential market opportunities. Provide summary commentary with data output, including key assumptions, PnL and exposure output, sensitivities and caveats.

Support the team to improve and streamline our suite of tools and models to remain flexible and nimble, and to ensure we are maximising value from the increasing volumes and complexities with our contracts. This includes driving systems enhancements.

Pro-actively support the team’s operational processes to ensure that our system of record is capturing and reporting the optimal PnL and exposure at all times. This will involve co-ordinating system updates with other teams, providing clear communication to enable accurate hedging decisions to be taken and constantly reprioritising workload to help deliver the most value

Ensure maximum synergies with other teams within the LNG business through collaboration on operational tasks, embedding new business and system/process improvement projects.

Deal entry and management: assist front office in ensuring physical deal information is correctly captured in our system of record in a timely manner all the way through the LNG deal lifecycle.

Essential experience and job requirements

Understanding of physical and financial trading concepts

Proven track record in analytics and/or optimisation. Confident in manipulating large and complex data sets.

Attention to detail to provide accurate information for the optimisation of the portfolio.

Highly organised with the ability to manage conflicting priorities in a fast and constantly changing environment.

“Can do” attitude: confident with difficult situations or the absence of a definite framework

Ability to assimilate complex and ambiguous data to identify key issues and reach correct conclusions.

Appetite for shared commitment to the success of the team.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Understanding of ETRM systems and how to use them to accurately represent contractual exposures and optionality.

LNG or Gas commodity trading product knowledge.

Experience in optimisation of commodities and assets and the optionality inherent in physical contracts.

Experience of supporting commercial decision making.

Knowledge and application of Python or similar programming language.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.