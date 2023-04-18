bp is seeking an enthusiastic LNG Business Developer to join its team in Seoul, Korea. bp’s LNG team is working for bp’s global trading business which has three regional hubs – London, Houston and Singapore.
The LNG Business Developer will be required to network effectively with LNG originators, traders, structurers and analysts based in Singapore and other regional office teams in Asia. Key responsibilities of this post will be to develop business opportunities with Korean counterparties and provide in-country support to regional hub teams in relation to the implementation of LNG supply and trading contracts, counterparty relationship management, industry/market analysis and monitoring regulations/policy changes with mentorship from Korea LNG Manager.
Key accountabilities