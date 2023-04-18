Job summary

bp is seeking an enthusiastic LNG Business Developer to join its team in Seoul, Korea. bp’s LNG team is working for bp’s global trading business which has three regional hubs – London, Houston and Singapore.

The LNG Business Developer will be required to network effectively with LNG originators, traders, structurers and analysts based in Singapore and other regional office teams in Asia. Key responsibilities of this post will be to develop business opportunities with Korean counterparties and provide in-country support to regional hub teams in relation to the implementation of LNG supply and trading contracts, counterparty relationship management, industry/market analysis and monitoring regulations/policy changes with mentorship from Korea LNG Manager.



Key accountabilities

Identify/develop LNG supply/trading or other commercial opportunities with Korean counterparties

Support regional LNG trading and origination teams in progressing deal discussions and in the implementation of deals/contracts. Coordinate/facilitate conversations/discussions between regional LNG team and Korean counterparties

Monitor regulations/policy/industry changes/trends and provide regional LNG team with market analysis and intelligence for Korea

Develop and manage relationships with existing and potential gas/LNG counterparties, regulators and energy institutes in Korea

Support other bp business teams such as Gas & Low Carbon teams to enhance bp values in an integrated approach to Korean counterparties

Ensure understanding and adherence to bp policies, trading compliance policies and standards, and to its Code of Conduct

Fluency in Korean and English

Excellent interpersonal, relationship building and influencing skills, and a strong comfort level in working effectively with people in wide range of organization levels at counterparties

7-10 years of experience in oil and gas industry preferably at a gas/power company, major or large energy company or commercial/investment bank

Ability to work collaboratively across various teams and functions in an organized way

Team-oriented attitude with ability to prioritise the success of the team

Strong capability and industry understanding to capture business opportunities and to identify risks/challenges and mitigations/solutions

Conversant in fundamental economic supply demand, and macro analysis. Capability to understand and develop fundamental analysis models and financial models.

University degree level