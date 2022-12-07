bp stated early in 2020 its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. It is refocusing as an IEC (“International Energy Company”) whilst still performing whilst transforming and continuing to keeping flowing the energy that the world depends on. bp has set out a number of aims to support the transition as part of this we believe LNG has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero now and for decades to come.
Within bp, T&S (“Trading and Shipping”) is the commercial integration arm buying, selling and moving energy and integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions across the world. The LNG Trading business has grown to become a significant contributor to T&S and bp, operating externally a large and flexible portfolio of contracts and assets and is also one of the strategic pillars that T&S has selected for its future growth.
LNG is a fossil fuel and so it is critical we understand the impact from LNG on the various aims bp has set out as well as understanding the transition opportunities for the LNG industry – from monitoring prompt operational carbon footprints through term contracting to a longer term strategic lens.
To date the LNG team have executed a number of spot carbon-offset LNG transactions with 3rd parties and are developing term relationships based on furthering greenhouse gas (GHG) quantification and reporting methodologies, based on international standards.
This role is an individual contributor role within the Global LNG Trading team. The successful candidate will be a motivated self-starter who will work between the LNG team and various group across bp to both define and deliver in this critical area.
This role can be based in London or Singapore with flexible working arrangement with expectation of 60/40 office/ home working.
Applications will remain open throughout December 2022. Formal interviews for the opportunity will take place in January 2023.
The LNG Carbon Analyst is a new role within the organisation and will both consolidate and improve existing activities as well as expand the scope to cover the all LNG carbon-related matters, such as