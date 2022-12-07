LNG Carbon Analyst

Job summary

bp stated early in 2020 its ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. It is refocusing as an IEC (“International Energy Company”) whilst still performing whilst transforming and continuing to keeping flowing the energy that the world depends on. bp has set out a number of aims to support the transition as part of this we believe LNG has a key role to play in getting the world to net zero now and for decades to come.



Within bp, T&S (“Trading and Shipping”) is the commercial integration arm buying, selling and moving energy and integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions across the world. The LNG Trading business has grown to become a significant contributor to T&S and bp, operating externally a large and flexible portfolio of contracts and assets and is also one of the strategic pillars that T&S has selected for its future growth.

LNG is a fossil fuel and so it is critical we understand the impact from LNG on the various aims bp has set out as well as understanding the transition opportunities for the LNG industry – from monitoring prompt operational carbon footprints through term contracting to a longer term strategic lens.



To date the LNG team have executed a number of spot carbon-offset LNG transactions with 3rd parties and are developing term relationships based on furthering greenhouse gas (GHG) quantification and reporting methodologies, based on international standards.



This role is an individual contributor role within the Global LNG Trading team. The successful candidate will be a motivated self-starter who will work between the LNG team and various group across bp to both define and deliver in this critical area.



This role can be based in London or Singapore with flexible working arrangement with expectation of 60/40 office/ home working.



Applications will remain open throughout December 2022. Formal interviews for the opportunity will take place in January 2023.



The LNG Carbon Analyst is a new role within the organisation and will both consolidate and improve existing activities as well as expand the scope to cover the all LNG carbon-related matters, such as

create and implement efficient business methodologies, processes and systems linked to global LNG carbon data, adhering to Group requirements and international standards

own LNG contractual obligations related to GHG reporting, responsible for gathering carbon data, validating, recording and generating various carbon reports

lead and support carbon-related strategic initiatives linked to the growing global LNG strategy, sharing best practise across the organisation

Understand and own existing contractual obligations related to GHG reporting and operationalise any contractual carbon-related clauses within LNG contracts;

Liaise with experts in Front Office, Functional and Strategic roles across bp group and with internal group audit and external assurers on GHG reporting related items;

Assist with strategic initiatives and special projects, including supporting the development of LNG’s own transition towards net zero;

Develop and own processes for acquiring, calculating, recording and reporting carbon data for the LNG portfolio by lifecycle stage and use to report against bp’s aims;

Communicate updates in developments in carbon sector of key initiatives and calculation/ reporting standards, specifically any related to the LNG industry, and use to provide recommendations for future strategies for LNG;

Provide internal coordination on prompt carbon-offset LNG opportunities and support origination in longer-term carbon related agreements.

experience working on carbon-emissions projects with understanding of environmental impacts of operations and products;

Knowledge of Life Cycle and GHG reporting (IPCC Assessment Reports, ISO standards) and an understanding of climate change regulations, policies, and actions.

Experience in tracking, monitoring and building data management tools for analysing carbon intensity of value chains;

Experience in process assurance;

Ability to translate complex concepts into easily understandable content;

Project management skills – development, implementation, and ability to deliver on schedule to diverse stakeholders;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with diverse global stakeholders;

Strong MS Office, analytical and systems skills;

Ability to think critically and solve complex problems.

Understanding of energy commodity trading business;

Experience with carbon-offsetting mechanisms.

Based on existing LNG activities, the candidate’s accountabilities will include: