LNG Cargo Operator

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Within Trading & Shipping (T&S) Gas and Power Trading International (GPTI), bp is developing an extraordinary global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business. The LNG book has grown to become a significant contributor to T&S and bp Group performance and is also one of the four strategic growth pillars that T&S has selected for its future growth potential.

The expanded LNG Strategy – endorsed by bp group senior executives - has 3 principal focus areas for the globally integrated book. These are:

Expand Supply and Sales Portfolio

Expand Trading capability to optimise portfolio and offer customer solutions

Develop Integrated Businesses with G&LCE

The Global LNG Operations Team is responsible for the scheduling, logistics, and all other operational aspects of all physical LNG cargoes, assuring compliance and efficient execution of operational activities in addition to managing shipping costs of over $200 million per annum. The team offers a dynamic working environment, and the operational activities require collaboration with bp’s LNG traders, other GPTI teams and supporting functions, as well as significant liaison with our trading counterparties.

In order to support the increased volumes and asset activity generated from the strategic growth, the LNG Book is recruiting a new Cargo Operator in London who will report into the Manager, LNG Global Cargo Operations.

About the role

The LNG Operator is responsible for all aspects of the physical operation from executing the trade in line with contractual terms, liaising with cargo surveyors and counterparties and oversees all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party. To support this activity the LNG Operator is required to build strong relationships across both internal and external partners as well as acting as single point of contact for Vessel Masters, Owners, and Brokers.

Proactively handling issues and exploring potential solutions whilst understanding how to use the expertise of wider bp team when facing complex scenarios is a key part of the role.

This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of BP Shipping/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk.



You will be empowered and accountable to:

Build and maintain effective relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners. Partnering with and drawing supporting expertise from: Vessel Managers Vetting & Clearance Chartering & Schedulers Trading Counterparties Legal Settlements Vessel Owners, Agents, and Brokers Masters of the vessel

Maintain a good understanding of all operational aspects of LNG sales and purchase contracts.

Ensure all assurance aspects of LNG shipping, including SSCS, vessel, port, berth, and terminal clearances, have been completed for every voyage whilst delivering safe, compliant, reliable planning and execution of voyages. Actively manage risks associated with transportation of LNG hydrocarbons.

Manage the issuance of cargo and shipping documents as required within the contractual chain and ensure letters of credit and parent company guarantees are in place where required. Generate and issue Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions)

Work with scheduling team to establish appropriate fuel strategy optimising earnings and minimising unnecessary costs.

Appoint independent surveyors to witness cargo loadings and discharges and analyse cargo load and discharge reports to ensure integrity of cargo quantity and quality.

Appoint port agents to act on behalf of BP interests and oversee the ship/shore interface along with Owners matters.

Maintain accurate data entry of operational information in the Titan trading system and Imos Shipping system.

Monitor and calculate shipping claims including demurrage and pursue claims under the Contract or Charter Party as appropriate.

Identify opportunities for optimum bunker procurement.

Ensure continuous improvements are raised / implemented as opportunities are presented.

Support the wider LNG team with business developments as required.

Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed

About you

Essential Skills & Experience:

Multiple years’ experience within a trading, supply, or shipping organization with scheduling, logistics, or other operational requirements

Excellent attention to detail

Strong organisational skills

An ability to effectively prioritise tasks and work under pressure

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to develop strong external and internal relationships

Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change and other continuous improvement opportunities

Ability to identify and proactively lead operational and commercial impacts

Understanding of compliance and legal requirements to maintain licence to operate

The role also requires a willingness to be contactable out of office hours to meet operational requirements should the need arise

Desirable Skills & Experience:

LNG commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Energy Company)

Marine industry experience

Experience in a front office trading team



