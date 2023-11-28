LNG Cargo Operator

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Global LNG Operations Team is responsible for the scheduling, logistics, and all other operational elements of all physical LNG cargoes, assuring compliance and efficient execution of operational activities in addition to managing shipping costs of over $200 million per annum. The team offers a dynamic working environment, and the operational activities require collaboration with bp’s LNG traders, other GPTI teams and supporting functions, as well as significant liaison with our trading counterparties.In order to support the increased volumes and asset activity generated from the strategic growth, the LNG Book is recruiting Cargo Operator in Singapore who will report into the Manager, LNG Global Cargo Operations.



Job Description:

The LNG Operator is responsible for the physical operation from completing the trade in line with contractual terms, liaising with cargo surveyors and counterparties and oversees all aspects of the voyage in accordance with the Charter Party. To support this activity you will need to build positive relationships internally and externally, as well as acting as single point of contact for Vessel Masters, Owners, and Brokers.

Proactively handling issues and exploring potential solutions whilst understanding how to use the expertise of wider bp team when facing complex scenarios is a key part of the role.

This role is on the front line of the management and mitigation of BP Shipping/Group Risk and is therefore expected to proactively spot issues and take pre-emptive action to mitigate risk.

You will be empowered and accountable to:

Build and maintain strong relationships with a wide range of internal and external partners. Partnering with and drawing supporting expertise from: Vessel Managers Vetting & Clearance Chartering & Schedulers Trading Counterparties Legal Settlements Vessel Owners, Agents, and Brokers Masters of the vessel.



Maintain a good understanding of all operational aspects of LNG sales and purchase contracts.

Ensure all assurance elements of LNG shipping, including SSCS, vessel, port, berth, and terminal clearances, have been completed for every voyage whilst delivering safe, compliant, reliable planning and execution of voyages. Actively manage risks associated with transportation of LNG hydrocarbons.

Handle the issuance of cargo and shipping documents within the contractual chain and ensure letters of credit and parent company guarantees are in place where required. Generate and issue Voyage Orders (including load and discharge instructions).

Work with scheduling team to establish appropriate fuel strategy optimising earnings and minimising unnecessary costs.

Appoint independent surveyors to witness cargo loadings and discharges and analyse cargo load and discharge reports to ensure integrity of cargo quantity and quality.

Appoint port agents to act on behalf of BP interests and be responsible for the ship/shore interface along with Owners matters.

Maintain accurate data entry of operational information in the Titan trading system and Imos Shipping system.

Monitor and calculate shipping claims including demurrage and pursue claims under the Contract or Charter Party as appropriate.

See opportunities for optimum bunker procurement.

Ensure continuous improvements are raised / implemented as opportunities are presented.

Support the wider LNG team with business development.

Support out of hours and weekend duty cover for relevant benches. Including support to the BP Shipping Incident Management Team (IMT) and Business Support Team (BST) where needed.

Essential Skills & Experience:

Multiple years’ experience within a trading, supply, or shipping organization with scheduling, logistics, or other operational requirements.

Excellent attention to detail.

Strong organisational skills.

An ability to effectively prioritise tasks and work under pressure.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Ability to develop strong external and internal relationships.

Strong interpersonal skills and a personable style.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrate proactivity and a passion for spotting opportunities for change and other continuous improvement opportunities.

Ability to identify and proactively lead operational and commercial impacts.

Understanding of compliance and legal requirements to maintain licence to operate.

The role also requires a willingness to be contactable out of office hours to meet operational requirements should the need arise.

Desirable Skills & Experience:

LNG commercial experience (in a Shipping environment or Energy Company).

Marine industry experience.

Experience in a front office trading team.

Join us and help us achieve these goals by:

developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities.

collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that contribute to bp’s assets and flows.

delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insight.

navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea.

acting with respect and integrity with the people and markets we work with and operate in.

maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe compliant and efficient way at all times.

empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people.

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



