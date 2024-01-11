LNG Claims Analyst

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Within Trading & Shipping's (T&S) Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI) organisation, BP has developed an outstanding global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business. BP has a material LNG supply position internationally and the LNG business has more than doubled in size in recent years. Our LNG market and supply positions are also underpinned by an advantaged shipping position operating a fleet of 6 operated ships, along with many additional long term time-charters. Broad origination activity is also underway to further increase the size of the business.The role of GPTI with respect to LNG is to:• Maximise gross margin for the global LNG book• Optimise the utilisation of BP’s LNG assets including supply contracts, shipping and market access rights.• Ensure BP’s market commitments are met in the most effective way.• Provide liquidity to BP with regard to monetisation of upstream gas.• Enhance risk management against existing and planned LNG positions.• Gain trading value through continuation and development of the merchant trade.• Effectively integrate both downstream and upstream sectors of the Gas Value chain to maximise group value.



Within GPTI globally, the LNG Operations Team leads the scheduling, logistics and all other operational aspects of all physical LNG cargoes, handling around 30 LNG Ships and over 400 cargoes per annum. It also runs BP’s interests in the Isle of Grain (UK) regasification terminal and the optimisation of other long term assets.

This role will cover all aspects of LNG Fleet claims management, including the delivery and re-delivery of new Time Charter vessels and the performance claims process.

This will require collaboration with BP’s charters and Schedulers, other GPTI staff and the supporting functions, and also involves significant liaison with our Time Charter owners and counterparties.

1. Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for the fleet.

2. Management of all financial aspects of a voyage for the LNG fleet in accordance with Trading & Shipping Policies and Commercial Procedures:

- Review of recap to understand all commercial aspects and highlight anything recoverable. Advising partners of opportunities to optimise voyage earnings.

- Track vessels to identify potential bunker payments and recoverables.

- Calculation and issue of invoices for hire and other claims.

- Issue all the intercompany invoicing.

- Make claims for all recoverables.

- Negotiation of claims issued.

- Meticulous adherence to the team credit control procedure.

- Verify vendor invoices for voyage related costs.

3. Prepare and run hire payments, off-hire calculations, recovery of costs and performance records for all LNG time charter vessels.

4. Calculate and make accounting entries and report on monthly P&L reconciliations.

5. Ensure Anti Money Laundering (AML) policy is rigorously adhered to.

6. Develop key relationships with internal and external collaborators to optimise commercial performance for BP Group.

7.Support the LNG team with projects, training, and coverage.

Sound commercial background.

Excellent numerical and analytical skills.

Keen business sense, ability to seek ways of adding value .

Self motivated, ability to work with minimal supervision, competent time management.

Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills.

Ability to demonstrate customer responsiveness towards both internal and external customers, anticipating needs and setting high standards of service.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Shipping industry experience including the ability to rigorously apply Charter Party contracts, and negotiate to final settlement.

Ability to balance both working independently and as part of a team.

Demonstrate effective partner management in dealing with internal and external partners.

Excellent organisational skills, the ability to effectively prioritise tasks and work under pressure.

Working in an environment requiring a deep understanding of the commercial drivers.

Previous experience of delivering process/continuous improvement solutions.

Prior LNG experience may be advantageous.

BP's core values and behaviours are applicable to every role, but the following are most critical for this role:

Respect : Create an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

: Create an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity. Excellence : Foster Learning, the sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement.

: Foster Learning, the sharing of knowledge and continuous improvement. Courage : Aim to create enduring value despite the short-term pressures I face

: Aim to create enduring value despite the short-term pressures I face One Team: Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results.

LNG Operations: Understanding of charterparties and other claims on a voyage; identifying all recoverable costs; negotiating and recovering claims from counterparties.

Understanding of charterparties and other claims on a voyage; identifying all recoverable costs; negotiating and recovering claims from counterparties. Time Charter management: Hire Payments; Off Hire Payments; Performance

Hire Payments; Off Hire Payments; Performance Payments: Bunkers; Commissions.

Bunkers; Commissions. Financial: Accruals; P&L Analysis.

Accruals; P&L Analysis. Customer Management: Build effective relationships internally and externally.

Build effective relationships internally and externally. Solid understanding of SAP and IMOS.

Anti Money Laundering (AML) policy and procedure.

Credit Control and reporting.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, LNG Trading, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



