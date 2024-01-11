LNG Claims Analyst

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Within Trading & Shipping's (T&S) Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI) organisation, BP has developed an outstanding global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business. BP has a material LNG supply position internationally and the LNG business has more than doubled in size in recent years. Our LNG market and supply positions are also underpinned by an advantaged shipping position operating a fleet of 6 operated ships, along with many additional long term time-charters. Broad origination activity is also underway to further increase the size of the business.
Within GPTI globally, the LNG Operations Team leads the scheduling, logistics and all other operational aspects of all physical LNG cargoes, handling around 30 LNG Ships and over 400 cargoes per annum. It also runs BP’s interests in the Isle of Grain (UK) regasification terminal and the optimisation of other long term assets.
This role will cover all aspects of LNG Fleet claims management, including the delivery and re-delivery of new Time Charter vessels and the performance claims process.
This will require collaboration with BP’s charters and Schedulers, other GPTI staff and the supporting functions, and also involves significant liaison with our Time Charter owners and counterparties.
1. Provide commercial expertise in the financial execution/implementation of charterparties for the fleet.
2. Management of all financial aspects of a voyage for the LNG fleet in accordance with Trading & Shipping Policies and Commercial Procedures:
- Review of recap to understand all commercial aspects and highlight anything recoverable. Advising partners of opportunities to optimise voyage earnings.
- Track vessels to identify potential bunker payments and recoverables.
- Calculation and issue of invoices for hire and other claims.
- Issue all the intercompany invoicing.
- Make claims for all recoverables.
- Negotiation of claims issued.
- Meticulous adherence to the team credit control procedure.
- Verify vendor invoices for voyage related costs.
3. Prepare and run hire payments, off-hire calculations, recovery of costs and performance records for all LNG time charter vessels.
4. Calculate and make accounting entries and report on monthly P&L reconciliations.
5. Ensure Anti Money Laundering (AML) policy is rigorously adhered to.
6. Develop key relationships with internal and external collaborators to optimise commercial performance for BP Group.
7.Support the LNG team with projects, training, and coverage.
