LNG Portfolio Trading Strat

The LNG Portfolio Trading team sits within BP’s LNG Trading and Shipping team and is charged with extracting the maximum trading value from the inherent flexibility in BP’s portfolio of term physical and financial contracts using robust portfolio analytical and option trading principles. The Portfolio Trading Strat uses technology to develop, deliver and employ the statistical and mathematical analyses that underpin much of this trading activity.
The job is an integral part of the trading team, sitting alongside experts trading in illiquid commodity and options markets, and will contribute directly to the P&L of this activity via the tools, analyses and trading recommendations they deliver.
Key Accountabilities: