LNG Portfolio Trading Strat

Job summary

The LNG Portfolio Trading team sits within BP’s LNG Trading and Shipping team and is charged with extracting the maximum trading value from the inherent flexibility in BP’s portfolio of term physical and financial contracts using robust portfolio analytical and option trading principles. The Portfolio Trading Strat uses technology to develop, deliver and employ the statistical and mathematical analyses that underpin much of this trading activity.

The job is an integral part of the trading team, sitting alongside experts trading in illiquid commodity and options markets, and will contribute directly to the P&L of this activity via the tools, analyses and trading recommendations they deliver.



Key Accountabilities:

Configuration and interfacing of our trading technology to our quantitative and analytical libraries, enabling traders to employ BP’s cutting-edge quantitative technologies in their day-to-day trading activities. Capturing then iteratively improving the representation of our structured term physical portfolio using BP’s cutting-edge quantitative technologies, while collaborating with our IT and quant teams in developing appropriate new tools. Proposing and creating portfolio and option risk analyses, trading strategies and reporting that most appropriately expose and manage our contingent risks, enabling clear decision making both at trading desk level and for senior management. Working with Originators, Traders and Structurers in shaping and valuing new structured transactions, accounting for physical, shipping, balance sheet or other constraints, while having a strong view on what may practically be monetised. Calibration of portfolio and option pricing models and marking algorithms for their supporting curves in illiquid markets, providing a fair and realizable view of value in physical trading. Identifying trading opportunities and hedging efficiency gains by applying “whole portfolio” thinking to our diverse and complex portfolio of physical contracts and hedging instruments. Working with our Originators, Structurers and Quants to develop new valuation tools appropriate to our ever-evolving new deal activity. Computing portfolio-level economic and risk analyses for new transactions, seeking to optimise our risk-adjusted returns while actively pursuing the strategic build-out of our business.

Solid experience in a strat or options quant role sitting directly on a trading desk.

Strong programming skills, ideally in Python.

Strong communications skills, able to act effectively as bridge between the most technical and most commercial skillsets on the trading floor.

Postgraduate degree in a quantitative subject such as mathematics, finance, physics or engineering.

Strat, structuring or options quant experience on an energy commodity trading floor, most likely in LNG, gas and/or power trading.

Experience working on structured physical transactions such as sale and purchase agreements, swing options and/or tolling.

Experience working in a modern trading system framework that uses dependency graph.

Experience with algorithmic trading and/or machine learning.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Essential Education:Desirable: