Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

LNG Sales Operation Manager oversees an integrated sales and supply chain activities of 180 LNG cargoes and 24 Condensate cargoes per annum from Tangguh. Reporting to Sales & Marketing Director – Indonesia, the LNG Sales Manager gives direction to LNG production and sales teams in optimizing cargoes value, avoiding penalties, minimizing costs, as well as identifying additional sales opportunities.



The role is accountable to lead the sales operation team:

Integrated planning – lead the integrated planning process across LNG/ Oil supply chain. Set direction for the optimization of Tangguh integrated LNG/ condensate production, sales, shipment and deliveries to best preserve sellers advantage and satisfying contractual obligations.

Drives value – lead functions and cross-functionally in setting and implementing strategies for optimizing the value of LNG and condensate

Contract implementation – lead and set strategies for the implementation of LNG/ Condensate sales contracts aiming to optimum value, minimum costs and avoiding penalties. Lead LNG Sales team in defending sellers’ interest during negotiation and dispute resolution with buyers

Sales operations – oversee LNG/ condensate cargo operations, custody transfer, and export documentation, in line with prevailing standards and regulations

Sales strategy – integrate production, sales, and marketing strategies for the development of long, medium and short term LNG/ condensate sales

Contract development – key contact for regulatory, planning, operational, commercial and sales intelligence expertise. Provide advices to marketing team in the development of sales contracts.

Communication and relationship – expand and maintain good relationship with buyers. Build and maintain good reputation in LNG & Oil markets.

People and capability – build capabilities of sales personnel by coaching, training, and task management. Drives the performance through the use of MyPlansProvide guidance and set strategies for the implementation of Tangguh LNG LNG SPAs aiming to optimum value, minimum costs and avoiding penalties.

Oversee budgeting and business administration supports for Sales Operations teams.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS :

Senior managerial level - who have handled stakeholders management activities (partners, government and buyers) on day to day basis to maximize the value that can be obtained by the company and meeting the interest those stakeholders.

Planning and strategies – deep knowledge of plant operations, production planning, fleets operations and marketing processes. Ability to develop operational and commercial strategies as well as negotiation plans.

Contracts management – deep knowledge and experienced in sales contract, tanker time charter and other related contractual agreements.

Integration & Influence – proven ability to integrate & influence across all functions to drive business value and plan delivery. Proven track record in commercial negotiation with LNG buyers.

Supply chain modeling and forecasting – understanding of LNG/ oil supply chain modeling methodology, tools, and techniques to be used in scenario planning for operational/ commercial decision making

Strong delivery – strong track record of delivery across multiple functions across LNG/ oil business

Team leadership – ability to manage large diverse teams spread across multiple disciplines and geographic locations. A respected leader who can use influence effectively across all functions.

